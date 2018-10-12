View 7 pics | Back to story

Prince George and Princess Charlotte lead cutest bridesmaids and pageboys

Prince George and Princess Charlotte lead cutest bridesmaids and pageboys
Prince George and Princess Charlotte lead cutest bridesmaids and pageboys

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now experts at royal weddings - the siblings assumed the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid for the second time in St George's Chapel this year on Friday along with a brigade of the cutest bridesmaids and pageboys for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials.

Joining the royal twosome were three of Queen Elizabeth's other great-grandchildren, seven-year-old Savannah Phillips and six-year-old Isla Phillips (daughters to Peter and Autumn Phillips), four-year-old Mia Tindall (daughter of Olympic-winning horsewoman and daughter of Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall), five-year-old Maud Windsor (Princess Eugenie´s goddaughter and classmate of Prince George),  six-year-old Theodora Williams, who is affectionately known as Teddy, (daughter of British pop star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field Williams), and six-year-old Louis de Givenchy (son to Olivier de Givenchy, a JP Morgan executive, and wife Zoe).

Maid of honor Princess Beatrice and mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson had the fun job of accompanying the adorable bridesmaids and pageboys into St George´s Chapel.

Pageboy Louis de Givenchy took a bit of a tumble as he climbed the steps of the impressive St George's Chapel. However, The Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise came to his rescue and fortunately there were no scratches.

Princess Eugenie picked cream dresses with frilled sleeves, designed by Amaia Arreta of Amaia Kids, for the bridesmaids. To finish the look, the princess bride chose flowers for the girls' hair - including posies of Lily of the Valley and spray roses, mirroring the bridal bouquet. 

 

The pageboys also wore outfits by Arrieta with shirts and velvet navy blue trousers.

 

Both outfits worn by the bridesmaids and pageboys paid a subtle tribute to the venue of the royal ceremony as the sash seen on the girls and the cumberland worn by the boys, incorporated the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service.

Cousins Prince George and seven-year-old Savannah Phillips  are the best of friends as they play around in the chapel ahead of the ceremony. Prince George seemed to find Savannah's antics hilarious as she pretended to play the trumpet.

Princess Charlotte practices her best royal wave alongside fellow bridesmaid Theordora Williams, daughter of British pop star Robbie Williams and UK X-Factor judge Ayda Field Williams.

