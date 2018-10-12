View 9 pics | Back to story

Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress from every angle

...
Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress from every angle
You're reading

Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress from every angle

1/9
Videos: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding as it happened
Next

Videos: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding as it happened
Princess Eugenie wedding dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress

There was a collective gasp the world over among royal fans as Princess Eugenie exited her car at the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor, giving the first glimpse of the all-important dress – and she didn’t disappoint. The bride chose designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, who created a stunning portrait neckline gown with a wide train for her day for days.

 

Princess Eugenie wedding dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress

Eugenie - pictured arriving with father Prince Andrew - knew the moment she announced her engagement who she wanted to make her dress. Peter and Christopher were already amongst her go-to designers, and she worked closely with the duo on the gown – using past royal wedding bridal looks as inspiration.

Princess Eugenie wedding dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress

Over the course of several fittings, the gown was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The neckline folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full-length train.

Princess Eugenie wedding dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress

Finishing off Eugenie’s gorgeous wedding day look was the sparkling Grenville Tiara, which was owned by Queen Elizabeth’s mom – the Queen Mother.

eugenie-wedding-dress-7a
© Getty Images

eugenie-wedding-dress-7a

Though they were hard to spot under her gown, Princess Eugenie wore lovely satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

Princess Eugenie wedding dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress

Royal fans may have noticed the low back of the dress - which was specifically requested by the bride to show off the scar she got after surgery for scoliosis aged 12. "I think you can change the way beauty is," Eugenie said ahead of her wedding. "And you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

Princess Eugenie wedding dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress

Add an extra touch of sparkle, Princess Eugenie wore delicate diamond and emerald drop earrings which are a wedding gift from her new husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie wedding dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress

The bride turned to hairstylist Sonny-Jo MacFarlane, of Hari's, and taking charge of her natural make-up look was Hannah Martin, of Bobbi Brown.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's wedding band is made from rare Welsh gold. Historically, the wedding rings of royal brides have been made from the golden nuggets of Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu, North Wales.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries