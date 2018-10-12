View 15 pics | Back to story

Princess Eugenie royal wedding: all the glam guests including Liv Tyler, Demi Moore and Ricky Martin

Princess Eugenie royal wedding: all the glam guests including Liv Tyler, Demi Moore and Ricky Martin
Watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding LIVE on HOLA! USA
Cara Delevigne
Cara Delevigne

makes a bold entrance in an adrogenous black fitted suit with tails, tie and a top hat sitting above her cute pixie crop. The English supermodel couldn´t look more cool as she arrives with her sister Poppy Delevigne´s husband, James Cook.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

the Duchess of Sussex is the picture of elegance in a simple and smart navy blue coat with matching fascinator.

Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton

blossoms as she shows off baby bump in a forest green dress accompanied by husband, James Matthews.

Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson

the mother-of-the-bride is beaming with happiness as she enters St George´s Chapel to see the nuptials of her youngest daughter.

Demi Moore
Demi Moore

is twinning with Meghan as she carried Meghan´s favourite handbag designed by Gabriela Hearst. The American actress looks effortlessly chic in a coordinated maroon look as she arrives with florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh.

ellie-goulding

Ellie Goulding

beams in a baby blue dress with shimmering polka dot details. The singer who got engaged to boyfriend Caspar Jopling in August this year shows off her star credentials as she attends close friend, Princess Eugenie´s nuptials.

Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler

makes an elegant figure in a midnight blue suit. The actress joined the navy blue brigade in tailored outfit with matching fascinator.

Holly Candy
Holly Candy

is pretty in pink as she arrives at the nuptials with property entrepreuner husband Nick Candy. The Australian singer wears a chic pale pink Jackie O style suit dress.

Chelsy Davy
Chelsy Davy

opts for a chic lace navy blue dress and it seems to be a winning combo for the former girlfriend of Prince Harry who donned the same colour for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle´s wedding earlier this year in May.

James Blunt
James Blunt

looks dapper as he enters St George´s Chapel alongside wife, Sofia Wellesley, rocking a fashionable floral dress as she holds on to her fascinator in windy Windsor.

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

showcases her fashion credentials in a monochrome look. The super model makes an impact with an impressive fascinator and feather and leather glothes.

Poppy Delevigne
Poppy Delevigne

makes an ultra stylish entrance in a laser cut powder blue dress. The model finishes off her look with a matching long coat and beautiful gold brooch as well as a fascinator with vertical feathers.

Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice

Wedding Guests
Wedding Guests

Showbiz wedding guests

descend upon St George´s Chapel in Windsor, UK for the royal nuptials.

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

are couple goals as they arrive hand in hand. Ayda is picture perfect in pale silver dress ith matching accessories.

