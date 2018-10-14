Although surpassing the elegance of Princess Eugenie’s Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos wedding gown seemed like an impossible feat, her second dress may have done so. For her dreamy even reception at the Royal Lodge on Friday, October 12, the bride slipped into a stunning number by Zac Posen that was remarkably different from her church look. The final of the four official portraits released by Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank unveiled her sundown style in all of its fitted and flowing glory, showing a clear break from tradition in various ways.

Princess Eugenie made for a blushing bride in her second dress Photo: Alex Bramall

Alex Bramall’s royally-sanctioned photo, of the newlyweds ahead of their nighttime celebration, is a feast for the eyes. Jack looks dapper and cheery in a Bond-like tuxedo as he holds his wife’s hand. Right by his side, Eugenie appears as quite literally a blushing bride, adoringly looking at her husband while flaunting her flush second wedding dress.

The gown was utterly timeless, featuring Zac Posen’s signature draping. Crafted from pin-tucked plissé of silk cut on the bias, materials were fittingly sourced from the British mill Biddle Sawyer Silk. The caped back was fastened together with gorgeous embroidered replicas of the White Rose of York. Zac was inspired by the beauty of the Windsor countryside when designing the gown, and drew the hue from an English rose.

Along with other symbols like ivy, shamrocks and thistle, the White Rose of York was also woven into Eugenie’s day gown jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose. The meaningful imagery was interlaced together in a rope-like design and then the fabric was created in the Como region of Italy.

Eugenie's church wedding gown and evening dress held similarities Photo: Alex Bramall

The 28-year-old topped off her evening look with the diamond and emerald earrings Jack gifted her for the special occasion, which she also wore to the ceremony. This was in addition to a special hairpiece she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth. The hair slide is one of Queen Victoria's Wheat-Ear Brooches, dating back to 1830 when they were commissioned for Queen Adelaide by William IV. Queen Victoria received them in 1837 and gave them to Her Majesty in 1952, who has since worn them as both hair combs and brooches.

Princess Eugenie’s evening ensemble broke royal tradition in two dazzling ways. Rather than enlisting a British designer to create her evening dress like Kate Middleton and even American-born Meghan Markle before her, Eugenie plucked American fashion designer Zac Posen for the honor. Secondly, she opted against wearing a customary white or ivory gown, choosing instead to wear the fashion-forward blush floor-length dress.

Zac Posen (right) arrives at the royal wedding alongside Demi Moore and Eric Buterbaugh Photo: Grosby Group

Designer Zac, who arrived at the royal wedding alongside Demi Moore, took to Instagram to share his thrill at having designed for the Princess bride’s special day. “It was an incredible honor to create this dress for HRH Princess Eugenie on her wedding day," he wrote. "Her grace, elegance and strength perfectly embody everything I could hope for in a woman wearing our design.”