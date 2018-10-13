The vows have been said, various celebrations have been had and now, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are sharing their official wedding portraits! A day after their ceremony, the royal newlyweds have released four photographs from their special October 12th nuptials, taken by London based photographer Alex Bramall. Set on the glorious grounds of Windsor Castle and at the Royal Lodge, the delightful images display the bride and groom with their families and wedding party, in addition to intimate never-before-seen ceremony and reception moments.

We are family! Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their families Photo: Alex Bramall

Photograph one shows the 28-year-old Princess and her 32-year-old man in the White Drawing Room at Windsor castle with their loved ones. In the back row are: the groom’s brother Thomas Brooksbank, his mom Nicola Brooksbank, dad George Brooksbank, Eugenie’s Maid of Honor sister Princess Beatrice, her mom Sarah, Duchess of York and dad, the Duke of York.

The middle row is packed with the royal family: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It’s rounded up by: Miss Maud Windsor and Master Louis De Givenchy. In the front row of the stunning photo are: Theodora “Teddy” Williams (Robbie William’s daughter), Mia Tindall, and Isla and Savannah Phillips.

Prince George stole the show amongst Princess Charlotte and other wedding party members! Photo: Alex Bramall

The second photo is perhaps the most adorable, with the lovebirds surrounded by their little pageboys and bridesmaids. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son George stands out in the photo, wearing the biggest grin he can muster up. His sister Charlotte, and little cousins Mia and Isla and Savannah Phillips are also posing, looking beyond cute in their white dresses.

Sealed with a kiss! Eugenie and Jack looked blissful in this sweet carriage Photo: Alex Bramall

Jack and Eugenie’s final two official portraits brim with love, showing the freshly wed duo in more intimate moments. A lovely black-and-white shot captured Eugenie and Jack sharing a sweet kiss inside their Scottish State Coach as they drove back to Windsor after their cheerful processional.

Radiant at the reception! Photo: Alex Bramall

The last photograph gave a first look at Eugenie’s evening dress, a fitted long-sleeved silk number by Zac Posen, which featured a cape detailing. In the picture, she adoringly stares at her new husband, who appears dapper in a tuxedo, just ahead of their private reception and after-party. It was taken at Windsor Great Park's Royal Lodge, the official royal residence of her father. Photographer Alex previously snapped Eugenie for Harper's Bazaar in 2016.