The royal family was one with spectators around the world as they breathlessly waited for Princess Eugenie to execute her grand wedding entrance. When she finally did, two Duchesses, in particular, had priceless reactions while seated inside the gorgeous St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle! The stylish sister-in-laws couldn’t help but grin upon watching their 28-year-old cousin make her way down the aisle in a stunning gown, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. And lucky for us, photographers captured the precious moment.

Royally speechless! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more royals react to seeing Princess Eugenie Photo: Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Looking exceptionally stunning in dresses by their own wedding designer’s Kate and Meghan grinned from ear to ear when they saw Eugenie. The 36-year-old mom-of-three donned a radiant raspberry number by her beloved Alexander McQueen, who memorably created the gown for her special day.

The Duchesses of Style Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Meghan made a lovely return back to the chapel, where she wed Prince Harry in May, opting for a navy dress and coat by Givenchy. The French luxury brand is a favorite of the former Suits star, and famously designed her wedding dress. Both Kate and Meghan completed their looks with fascinators and velvet shoes.

Of course, the fashionable duo weren’t the only ones to be enraptured by Princess Eugenie’s walk down the aisle. Her Maid of Honor Princess Beatrice beamed as she looked on sweetly at her sister and best friend. Other noticeably speechless guests included: Princess Anne, her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall and Autumn and Peter Phillips.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot! Photo: Getty Images

Eugenie’s wedding dress featured a unique neckline that folded around the shoulders to a low back and draped into a flowing full length train. The low back feature was specifically requested by the bride, who had surgery at age 12 to correct scoliosis. The princess has spoken of the importance of showing "people your scars" and is a patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Appeal.

The newlywed sparkled underneath the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was lovingly lent to her by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth. She accessorized with matching diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from her groom Jack Brooksbank.