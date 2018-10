Another royal wedding, another chance to see some amazing style! The royals and stars alike turned out for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding to showcase some of the best fashion. It’s no surprise that each head-turning look featured a hat or that Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Naomi Campbell were style standouts. Here is a look at the 10 best dressed guests at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.