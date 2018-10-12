Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton have one very important thing in common, amazing sisters! The new bride and the Duchess of Cambridge have both opened up about their relationships with their siblings. Princess Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice has been by her side since their very first appearance in the public eye – and for the most important day of her life, her wedding. Pippa Middleton entered the spotlight when she became the world’s most famous maid of honor for big sister Kate Middleton’s wedding in April 2011 and has become a large part of the royal circle.

Princess Beatrice and Pippa Middleton each had the role of maid of honor at their sister's weddings Photo: Getty Images

On October 12, it was 30-year-old Beatrice’s turn to become the maid of honor with the world’s attention. The Duchess of York’s oldest daughter fulfilled her duties in a stunning Ralph & Russo suit, and was all smiles during her sister’s big day. Ahead of the wedding Eugenie opened up about her sister to Vouge. “We’re each other’s rocks. We’re the only other person in each other’s lives who can know exactly what the other one is going through.”

Pippa, joined the festivities as a guest. The mommy-to-be showed off her baby bump in a stunning dark green midi dress as she walked with her husband James Matthews. On April 29, 2011, each lady was a stand out in their own right. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding saw Pippa with one of the most important roles of the day, as she was maid of honor for her big sister Kate.

Beatrice was a guest at Kate's wedding, Pippa was a guest at Eugenie's wedding Photo: Getty Images

It was her first time in the spotlight on the world stage and she did not disappoint in a satin ivory gown by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. All eyes were on Pippa, as she held on to Kate’s long train as she made her way inside of the chapel. Beatrice turned heads for another reason during the ceremony.

The Duke of York’s daughter and her younger sister caught the eyes of millions with their attire. Bea and Eugenie arrived in over-the-top hats by Philip Treacy. Beatrice complemented her topper with a neutral Valentino dress, while Eugenie wore blue and green Vivienne Westwood. In May, Pippa and Beatrice had the opportunity to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials as guest.

The Princess and the mommy-to-be both attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Photo: Getty Images

Beatrice made an entrance with her youngest sister and father. Bea, wore a dress by Roksanda Viola. Pippa showed off her style in green floral print Hepburn dress by Fold. While neither lady had a role during the ceremony, they were able to arrive and attend in style.