As Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Chapel on Friday morning, two of the guests no doubt were reliving their own big day. Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also wed at the historic church, walking down the aisle in May earlier this year. The couple were clearly still in honeymoon mode as they arrived and took their places in the pews, taking on a supporting role for Prince Harry's cousin's royal nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in a dark Range Rover, followed by the Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Harry put his arm around his new wife, who was elegant in a dark navy ensemble and hat, as they entered the church.

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also wed at the historic church, walking down the aisle in May earlier this year Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan wed last spring in a star-studded affair attended by Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, and followed by millions around the world. Meghan looked like a true princess in her Givenchy gown created by Clare Waight Keller. The minimalist, off the shoulder design design had long sleeves and a fitted bodice, and was described the designer as having a “timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring and relaxed demeanor.”

Following the ceremony, Harry and Meghan, along with their 600 guests, headed to St George's Hall at Windsor Castle for their first reception, for which Meghan changed into a red carpet ready halter gown by Stella McCartney. The party was followed by a second, more exclusive reception for Harry and Meghan's 200 closest friends and family at Frogmore House, also in Windsor. The later bash was hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles, and wrapped up with an amazing fireworks display.

Duchess Kate talked with her brother and sister-in-law in the church, as Prince William browsed the Order of Service Photo: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie's wedding must have been a real case of deja vu for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Eugenie wore a tailored gown by Peter Pilotto which featured a boat neckline not unlike Meghan's, and just like Prince Harry, the groom Jack Brooksbank was visibly moved and teary-eyed when he first saw his bride.