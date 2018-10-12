Congratulations, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! The couple said "I do" before the world during a fairytale ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12. Set inside the stunning St George’s Chapel, the 28-year-old royal and her 31-year-old wine merchant man happily tied the knot before their glittering guest list. The beautiful service was led by Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean of Windsor, who received the bride and groom’s families before they were seated. It was a dreamy affair from top to bottom, featuring the British royal clan, celebrity appearances and, of course, one dazzling dress.

The bride makes her entrance on the arm of her father Prince Andrew Photo: Getty Images

The bride chose designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, who created a stunning portrait neckline gown with a wide train for her day or days. Toppping off the beautiful gown was the sparkling Grenville Tiara, which featured diamonds and emeralds and was owned by Queen Elizabeth’s mom – the Queen Mother. Prince Andrew proudly walked his glowing daughter down the aisle to her future husband.

After the happy couple accepted each other as man and wife, the Dean bestowed a traditional blessing. This was followed by the otherworldly vocals of Andrea Bocelli singing Ave Maria with members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Mr. Carlo Bernini.

Next, best man, the groom's brother Charles Brooksbank delivered the first reading, taken from St. Paul's Letter to the Colossians Chapter three. Maid of honor Princess Beatrice followed up with a second, less traditional piece from F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel The Great Gatsby. While the selected passage didn’t focus on love, per say, it was undeniably romantic. It read:

Eugenie was stunning in a portrait neckline gown with a wide train by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos Photo: Getty Images

"He smiled understandingly - much more than understandingly. It was one of those rare smiles with a quality of eternal reassurance in it, that you may come across four or five times in life. It faced – or seemed to face – the whole eternal world for an instant, and then concentrated on you with an irresistible prejudice in your favor. It understood you just as far as you wanted to be understood, believed in you as you would like to believe in yourself, and assured you that it had precisely the impression of you that, at your best, you hoped to convey. Precisely at that point it vanished – and I was looking at an elegant young rough-neck, a year or two over thirty, whose elaborate formality of speech just missed being absurd. Sometime before he introduced himself I’d got a strong impression that he was picking his words with care."

The rest of Eugenie’s family was out in full force, with Princess George and Princess Charlotte stepping back into pageboy and bridesmaids roles yet again. Savannah and Isla Philips, the daughters of Autumn and Peter Phillips, did the same. Mia Tindall, four, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, and Maud Windsor, five, the goddaughter of Eugenie and daughter of Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor, were also bridesmaids. Completing the group was the six-year-old daughter of British pop star Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, Theodora.

Queen Elizabeth looks on with Prince Philip - the pair took their seats next to Prince Charles Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and ten-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, took on the role of Special Attendants. Meanwhile the British monarch got her own special entrance ahead of Eugenie’s big walk down the aisle, arriving at the Galilee Porch at precisely 10:52 a.m., minutes after the Prince Charles. Festivities officially kicked off upon her arrival as all rose around her.

The newlyweds share a kiss on the steps of St George's chapel Photo: Getty Images

Following their traditional church ceremony, the Queen was due to hold a reception in honor of the pair at St George’s Hall. Later on, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the Yorks' family home, will light up with dinner and dancing. On Saturday, the celebrations are slated to continue with a festival-themed party on the grounds of the Royal Lodge. Carnival rides and cocktails will be set up for guests to enjoy.