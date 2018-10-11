The bride has arrived! Princess Eugenie was spotted arriving in Windsor with her future husband Jack Brooksbank ahead of their wedding day on Thursday, October 11. The Princess and her fiancé made their arrival in an SUV and were all smiles for the cameras. Eugenie wore a floral dress by Claudie Pierlot and gold heart earrings, with her hair tucked away in a low bun. Jack, who took the wheel, was dress in a dark jacket and shirt combo. The casual couple were followed closely by Eugenie’s maid of honor, older sister Princess Beatrice. The family arrived for a special rehersal dinner.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrived in Windsor for their wedding rehersal Photo: Getty Images

The 30-year-old road with their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Duchess of York. Overnight arrangements for the group have not been confirmed. The Queen’s 28-year-old granddaughter will have the second royal wedding of the year. Eugenie and Jack are set to tie the knot on Friday, October 12. The big day is set to have plenty of familiar faces. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Eugenie’s bridal party with consist of a host of little royals.

Princess Charlotte will be joined by Savannah and Isla Philips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s daughter, Theodora as bridesmaids. While Prince George will join Louis de Givenchy as pageboys. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Viscount Severn will have roles as special attendants.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank drive up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle for a wedding rehearsal. They are joined by Prince Andrew, @SarahTheDuchess and @yorkiebea pic.twitter.com/N7ytSewx81 — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 11, 2018

Other members of the royal family expected to attend are the Queen, Prince Philip, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The wedding ceremony will take place inside of St. George’s castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their “I do’s,” on May 19. The ceremony will be officiated by Dean of Windsor, the RT. Revd. David Conner. The pair will leave the chapel and share their first kiss, before embarking on a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor.

Eugenie's sister and maid of honor Princess Beatrice arrived with her parents Photo: Getty Images

