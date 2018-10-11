A right royal good morning to all of the royal fans in the US who woke up early – or stayed up late! – to watch Princess Eugenie tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank as the British royal family celebrated the SECOND big wedding of the year! It was a windy day in Windsor although a pretty balmy (for England!) 61 degrees as guests have started arriving for Princess Eugenie's big moment.

Early in the morning, host of guests began to arrive, with plenty of familiar faces like Liv Tyler and Naomi Campbell. Hollywood actress Liv wore a dark blue navy suit inspired by 1940s chic, while Naomi – who is a royal wedding veteran, having also attended Princess Charlene of Monaco's nuptials – was characteristically glam in a feathered monochome dress and fascinator.

LIV TYLER ARRIVES:

NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKES THE WEDDING HER RUNWAY:

MORE: ALL THE STYLISH GUESTS, LOOK BY LOOK

There of course was a major family turnout from the British royals, led by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who was rumored to possibly not attend, but, at 96-years-young, turned out looking dapper alongside his wife of seven decades. Also joining the congregation were Mike and Zara Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Edward and wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

THE FAB FOUR – WILLIAM, KATE, HARRY AND MEGHAN:

LAST BUT CERTAINLY NOT LEAST, THE QUEEN!

The invitees we were most looking forward to were the ones providing the cutest moments – the kids! Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the group of pageboys and flower girls, who also included pop star Robbie Williams' daughter. The pint-sized assistants, guided by Lady Louise up the stairs (the teen royal had to assist one little pageboy who took a tumble in the wind!) wore white outfits with green watercolor sashes inspired by the stained glass at St George's Chapel.

LADY LOUISE AND THE TINY ATTENDANTS MAKE THEIR WAY UP THE STAIRS:

PHOTOS: PRINCE GEORGE, CHARLOTTE PLUS ALL OF THE ADORABLE PAGE BOYS AND BRIDESMAIDS

The bride and groom made their arrivals, separately of course, and we got a glimpse not only of Princess Eugenie's very emotional husband-to-be, but also her gorgeous fairytale dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The beautiful ivory creation featured a portrait neckline gown with a full length wide train.

PRINCESS EUGENIE UNVEILS HER WEDDING DRESS:

RELATED: PRINCESS EUGENIE'S WEDDING DRESS FROM EVERY ANGLE

And then, it was time for the big event! Although there were around 800 guests, it seemed like such an intimate ceremony with plenty of sweet details – the nervous groom, the bride's shy smile, the couple's trembling hands as they exchanged rings. The maid of honor, Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice, read a passage from The Great Gatsby, her joy about her sibling's union clear to see.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SWEET CEREMONY:

RELATED: PRINCESS EUGENIE WEDS JACK BROOKSBANK – ALL THE DETAILS

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds embarked on a horse-drawn carriage ride through Windsor. One the most romantic moments of royal weddings held at St George's Chapel – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the same after their May nuptials! – it was definitely a highlight of the day.

THE CARRIAGE RIDE THROUGH WINDSOR:

For all the news about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day – in English and Spanish! – click here for our royal wedding special.