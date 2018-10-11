The Duchess of Cambridge may have dropped royal fans a stylish hint about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding less than three days ahead of it. As she stepped further back into the regal spotlight with a glamorous appearance on Wednesday, October 10, onlookers couldn’t help but take Kate Middleton’s fashion choice as a distinct nod to the fast-approaching royal ceremony. To help open the Victoria and Albert Museum’s new photography center, the 36-year-old beauty donned a terrific tweed dress by the fashion designer that many believe has made Eugenie’s wedding dress: Erdem.

Kate Middleton looked exquisite in Erdem Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The mom-of-three, who became V&A’s patron back in March, cut a gorgeous post-baby figure in an off-the-shoulder, embellished bouclé-tweed midi dress by the Montreal-born designer. Kate radiantly wore her warm-brunette locks loose and flowing, and dabbled on natural makeup for an extra glow. She expertly accessorized with Erdem hoop-drop earrings, which boasted an elegant floral touch. A sophisticated pair of Jimmy Choo Romy stiletto heels in Bordeaux velvet stained the ensemble with an autumnal finish.

VIEW GALLERY

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie are set to marry on October 12 Photo: Getty Images

Kate’s look could be a cheeky nod to Princess Eugenie's church gown, which is one of the highly-anticipated surprises to come when she says "I do" to her fiancé on Friday, October 12. Eugenie has already come forth to reveal that her dress will be made by a British designer, one she knew she wanted to wear from the moment she got engaged. While Erdem Moralioglu was born in Canada, he technically grew up in England and seems to have the best odds out of all the speculated designers. He is a staple for royal fashionistas, after all!

Another clue is that the 28-year-old bride-to-be chose a blooming design by the beloved designer for her engagement photos. She’s made her love for the designer clear, slipping into a black, white and purple patterned Erdem number at both the Royal Ascot this year and for a meeting at the UN in New York with her sister and maid of honor Princess Beatrice. Like Meghan Markle and Kate, it's believed that Eugenie will have two bridal looks, the second less traditional design to be worn at her evening reception at Royal Lodge.