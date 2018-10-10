If you are wondering where to watch live streaming of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding on Friday, October 12, you won’t miss a second of the nuptials on HOLA! USA. Starting at 3:30am EDT (12:30am PDT), you can tune in to our homepage or our special dedicated to the big day for full coverage of all things royal wedding. From guest arrivals to the wedding dress and the carriage ride through Windsor, England we’ve got you covered. Just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, the events will start off with the guests entering at Windsor Castle. The occasion is set to have plenty of royal faces – including The Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan, Prince George, Princess Charlotte – and a show biz turnout as well with invitees such as Elton John, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams.

Tune in on here at HOLA! USA for the complete stream of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding Photo: Getty Images

The bride and groom sent out a total of 1,200 invitations to members of the public and those lucky guests picked by the lottery will have prime seats on the castle grounds where they will witness the arrivals. Following the entrance of the guests, Jack and his best man Tom Brooksbank will arrive at the church and make their way to the altar.

Stay tuned in for the arrival of the bridal party! The 28-year-old bride will arrive at St. George’s Chapel with her father, Prince Andrew and her bridal party. Also by her side will be her maid of honor and big sister Princess Beatrice and cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will act as pageboy and bridesmaid.

From inside of the church to the final carriage ride, we're showing it all Photo: Getty Images

Fans are set to have a bit of déjà vu as we go inside the chapel for the “I dos” when the ceremony is officiated by Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Revd. David Conner, as Harry and Meghan also took their vows at the same altar. There will also be a music selection by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The pair will leave the chapel as newlyweds and share their first kiss, before embarking on a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor.

