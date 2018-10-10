The countdown is on for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, and the couple have now confirmed who will be playing major roles in their Friday nuptials at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Princess Eugenie has called upon big sister Princess Beatrice to serve as her maid of honor, while the groom’s brother, Thomas Brookbank, will be best man. Of course, one thing we’re really looking forward to is seeing the adorable page boys and flower girls – and it has been confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, will be playing starring roles!

George and Charlotte, seen with mom Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's wedding, will have a starring role at Eugenie and Jack's nuptials Photo: Getty Images

Joining the little ones are not just a host of royal kids, but also the daughter of a pop star – six-year-old Theodora Williams, whose parents are Rock DJ singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. Rounding out the lineup are Savannah Phillips, seven, and her six-year-old sister Isla, who are the daughters of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips and Canadian-born wife Autumn Phillips; another of the Queen’s great-granddaughters, four-year-old Mia Tindall, daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; and Princess Eugenie’s five-year-old goddaughter Maud Windsor, whose parents are Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Lady Frederick Windsor, known to TV fans as Two and a Half Men actress Sophie Winkleman.

The Queen's other greatgrandchildren – including Savannah and Isla Phillips and Mia Tindall – will be bridesmaids Photo: Getty Images

Serving as special attendants will be Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex’s children – Beatrice and Eugenie’s cousins – 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and ten-year-old Viscount Severn.

Princess Eugenie and Jack will marry in Windsor at 11am local time – that is, 6am EST – on Friday, October 12, with guests including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and new wife Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex. After a carriage ride and a Windsor Castle reception hosted by the Queen, in the evening there will be a dinner held at the bride's childhood home Royal Lodge, where her divorced parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, still reside.