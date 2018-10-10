As well as waiting patiently for the first look at Princess Eugenie's all-important dress, royal wedding fans are looking forward to seeing her bouquet. Will she be inspired by any of the prettiest flower arrangements from recent royal nuptials? Meghan Markle's pretty posy featured blooms picked by Prince Harry, including lily of the valley, jasmine and forget-me-nots - which was the favorite flower of his mother Princess Diana. meanwhile featuring a splash of color - Princess Sofia of Sweden's bouquet was a burst of coral garden roses and traditional sprigs of myrtle. See these and more in the video.