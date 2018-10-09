Loading the player...

Relive the most romantic royal weddings ahead of Princess Eugenie's big day

With Princess Eugenie's royal wedding just days away now, excitement is building amongst royal followers. There's so much to look forward to - the dress, the glam guests and the personal touches that will make the day extra special. But how will Friday - when Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter weds fiancé Jack Brooksbank - compare to past royal weddings? Refresh your memory with this look back of the most romantic royal nuptials of recent years - including the moment Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and the most recent royal wedding, when Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, just five months ago.

