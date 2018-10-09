With Princess Eugenie's royal wedding just days away now, excitement is building amongst royal followers. There's so much to look forward to - the dress, the glam guests and the personal touches that will make the day extra special. But how will Friday - when Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter weds fiancé Jack Brooksbank - compare to past royal weddings? Refresh your memory with this look back of the most romantic royal nuptials of recent years - including the moment Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and the most recent royal wedding, when Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, just five months ago.