We’re now just days away from the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and her love of seven years, Jack Brooksbank. So before the British royal walks down the aisle on Friday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor – here’s everything you need to know about the royal bride. Take a look at the royal life of Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York. This is Britain's second royal wedding of the year. Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot five months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said "I do" in the same venue.