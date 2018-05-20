After a few hours of downtime, Meghan Markle, in Stella McCartney, and Prince Harry's friends followed their lead and turned up the glam for the evening reception that was hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House. The party started around 7 p.m. and went well into the early hours of the morning. Around 11 p.m, a fireworks display was seen through Windsor coming from the venue. Scroll to see their nearest and dearest's evening attire from the royal wedding.
Priyanka Chopra was a glittering goddess in Dior. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell showed off the exquisite one-shouldered look, in the sunshine ahead of the party. Priyanka put her hair down and accessorized with oversized earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a Dior bag.
Serena Williams felt the (flower) power ahead of the second party of the day. After the ceremony, she returned back to her hotel with her husband Alexis to hang with their daughter and took her for a stroll before she had to get ready again. This time, she wore a Valentino gown similar to what Amber Heard wore in Cannes.
Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney changed out of her blue dress for something a bit more sparkly. The mom-of-three put her hair up and vamped up the glam thanks to Rachel Renna and Ryan Dowell before heading to Frogmore House.
Though this is only a teaser, Nacho Figueras' wife Delfina Blaquier opted for a more dramatic look for the party after wearing a stunning bright blue outfit from Acheval to the ceremony. In her Instagram Story, she shared she was in Johanna Ortiz and Bulgari jewels.
