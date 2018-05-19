READ MORE +

Like any bride, Meghan Markle paid close attention when putting together all aspects of her royal wedding to Prince Harry with the help of best friend Jessica Mulroney. Click through for every detail that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Meghan and Harry made sure their guests didn't only leave with the memory of their special day, but also the couple gave out some mementos as well. Each guest that attended received a monogrammed gift bag with their initials and wedding date. Inside the straw tote had Windsor-labeled chocolate, water and cookies for guests who may have needed nourishment during the long day.

For those looking to do some shopping after, the bag also had a 20 percent coupon at the castle's shop and a magnet that read "Harry and Meghan's Wedding."

Photo: Instagram/@savannahguthrie

© Instagram