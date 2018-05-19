Like any bride, Meghan Markle paid close attention when putting together all aspects of her royal wedding to Prince Harry with the help of best friend Jessica Mulroney. Click through for every detail that shouldn't go unnoticed.
Meghan and Harry made sure their guests didn't only leave with the memory of their special day, but also the couple gave out some mementos as well. Each guest that attended received a monogrammed gift bag with their initials and wedding date. Inside the straw tote had Windsor-labeled chocolate, water and cookies for guests who may have needed nourishment during the long day.
For those looking to do some shopping after, the bag also had a 20 percent coupon at the castle's shop and a magnet that read "Harry and Meghan's Wedding."
Photo: Instagram/@savannahguthrie© Instagram
Philippa Craddock created breathtaking imagery in St. George's Chapel for Harry and Meghan. The London-based florist chose beech, birch and hornbeam, peonies, foxgloves, and one of Princess Diana’s favorite flowers — white garden roses to cover the walls.
© Getty Images
Meghan's bridal bouquet had a little extra touch from her husband. On the eve of their wedding, Prince Harry handpicked flowers from Kensington Palace that included Forget-Me-Nots. The flower had special significance as they were Princess Diana's favorite and the couple wanted to pay tribute to Harry's late mother.
© Getty Images
After a long day in heels, guests like Troian Bellisario were elated to receive slippers at the luncheon. Though no phones were allowed inside, the Pretty Little Liars actress started sharing video and images after that included the slippers with the royal monogram.
Photo: Instagram/@sleepinthegardn
Cake by the numbers! California-born Claire Ptak worked with Meghan to come up with a nonconventional cake for her special day. The spongecake used 200 amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20 kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flours, 20 of sugar and 10 bottles of Sandringham elderflower cordial.
Meghan Markle's tiara was given on loan from her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth and was Queen Mary's. The center brooch dates back to 1893 when it was given to the monarch by the County of Lincoln for her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York. It was then given to Queen Elizabeth in 1953.
As for her other accessories, Meghan wore earrings and a bracelet by Cartier.
Meghan made sure her 10 bridesmaids and pageboys were outfited in style. Clare Waight Keller, who also designed Meghan's dress, created the six girls' dresses in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris.
The Duchess made sure that the little ladies, that included Princess Charlotte, would remember this day forever and gifted them their white leather Aquazurra shoes. Each pair was monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date.
As for the pageboys, they wore miniature versions of the Blues and Royals frockcoat, which both Harry and Prince William wore for the wedding day. Their uniforms were made by the tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row. Each suit had their initials monogrammed in gold on the shoulder straps.
© Getty Images
Meghan Markle's 16-foot veil was handled with care. It was shared that while making the delicate item, the handlers had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to keep it from getting dirty.
© Getty Images
The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an outfit change and drove themselves to their evening reception at Frogmore House. The groom, who sported a velvet tux, hopped behind the driver's seat while his wife looked at him adoringly. The blue E-type Jaguar had a little something special on it - the license plate with their wedding date.
© Getty Images