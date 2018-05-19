Meghan, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, put her own, ahem, mark(le), on her royal wedding to Prince Harry. From the cake to the music, see what personal touches the American-born bride made sure to include in her May 19 ceremony.
The cake
"She came in and said I'm having a spongecake, it's so American." Darren McGrady, former royal chef to Princess Diana tells HOLA! USA. Royal wedding cakes traditionally are fruitcake. Instead, Harry and Meghan's cake, which was created by California-raised baker Claire Ptak, features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple.
By the numbers, the cake was made from 200 amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20 kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flour, 20 of sugar, and ten bottles of Sandringham elderflower cordial.
American minister Martin Luther King Jr.’s words
Bishop Michael Curry, Primate of the Episcopal Church, delivered a passionate speech during the ceremony at St. George's Chapel. In his address, the bishop quoted the late Martin Luther King Jr.’s Love Your Enemies sermon. “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love,” he said in part. “And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.” The animated speech, a stark contrast from past royal weddings, had the British royal family exchanging glances and holding back giggles.
Gospel choir
Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir delivered a moving rendition of the 1961 hit Stand By Me during the ceremony. The song was originally performed and co-written by Ben E. King. Harry and Meghan sat beside each other and held hands as the predominantly black choir sang.
Wedding band
Unlike his brother, Prince Harry will wear a traditional wedding ring like husbands in the states and around the world. The Prince and his new wife chose Cleave and Company to make their rings. Prince Harry's ring is a platinum band with a textured finish.
American gospel music
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed the chapel as Etta James’ version of This Little Light of Mine serenaded the bride, who is biracial, and her groom. The gospel song is a civil rights anthem and was written back in the 1920s by Harry Dixon Loes.
Mother of the bride in American fashion
Meghan's mom Doria Ragland wore a custom pale green dress and coat designed by the creative directors of Oscar de la Renta, Fernanado Garcia and Laura Kim, for her daughter's royal wedding on May 19.
West Coast tribute
Meghan Markle made sure to include her birthplace, California, on her big day. The royal bride’s veil represented the distinctive flora of all 53 Commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition. In addition to the flora of the Commonwealth, Meghan also selected two personal favorites: Wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox), which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage and the California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) the state flower from the place of her birth, California.
