Meghan, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, put her own, ahem, mark(le), on her royal wedding to Prince Harry. From the cake to the music, see what personal touches the American-born bride made sure to include in her May 19 ceremony.

The cake

"She came in and said I'm having a spongecake, it's so American." Darren McGrady, former royal chef to Princess Diana tells HOLA! USA. Royal wedding cakes traditionally are fruitcake. Instead, Harry and Meghan's cake, which was created by California-raised baker Claire Ptak, features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple.

By the numbers, the cake was made from 200 amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20 kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flour, 20 of sugar, and ten bottles of Sandringham elderflower cordial.

