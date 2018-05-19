READ MORE +

There's only one thing better than watching a royal wedding and that's posting your commentary about it on social media! The droves of fans that celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 couldn't help but pick out the most interesting instances from the lavish ceremony as it streamed live across the world. From candid royal reactions to celebrity appearances, we've got you covered on what's trending. Here are all the most viral moments from Harry and Meghan's big day!

The Power of Love

Bishop Michael Bruce Curry delivered an unforgettable sermon as he zealously spoke before the crowd gathered at St. George's. The Chicago bishop obviously discussed love, but also touched on American slavery and even quoted Martin Luther King Jr. "When love is the way we actually treat each other like, well, like we are actually family."

Many members of the royal family sported priceless reactions to the bold speech, with the Twitterverse quick to catch them all.

