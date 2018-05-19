There's only one thing better than watching a royal wedding and that's posting your commentary about it on social media! The droves of fans that celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 couldn't help but pick out the most interesting instances from the lavish ceremony as it streamed live across the world. From candid royal reactions to celebrity appearances, we've got you covered on what's trending. Here are all the most viral moments from Harry and Meghan's big day!
The Power of Love
Bishop Michael Bruce Curry delivered an unforgettable sermon as he zealously spoke before the crowd gathered at St. George's. The Chicago bishop obviously discussed love, but also touched on American slavery and even quoted Martin Luther King Jr. "When love is the way we actually treat each other like, well, like we are actually family."
Many members of the royal family sported priceless reactions to the bold speech, with the Twitterverse quick to catch them all.
© Getty Images
The Royal and Celebrity Reactions
Prince Harry was clearly moved by the Bishop's rousing words, wiping away tears as he spoke.
During the sermon, the livestream panned to David Beckham who had a huge smile spread across his face.
And who could forget this! Perhaps everyone's favorite response to the speech was Zara Tindall, who made no effort to hide her ambiguous feelings. The pregnant royal let her mouth hang open and seemed to put her hands back for support.
Hollywood Sweethearts
Let's be real, anytime George and Amal Clooney go anywhere it's pretty much a viral moment. However, seeing the Oscar-winner sweetly thank an officer while walking into the Chapel, was truly priceless.
© Getty Images
Tea Time
In a hilarious realization, social media users were quick to note that Pippa Middleton's pretty dress was strikingly similar to the Arizona Iced Tea can.
Photo: Twitter/@sarahnrogers
To Shave Or Not To Shave?!
Prince Harry answered the buzzing question as to whether he would get married with his beard or not. The royal arrived at his wedding alongside his brother William, with an unshaven face!
© Getty Images
And the Award for 'Photobomb of the Wedding' goes to...
Pulling focus from the bride on her wedding day is a difficult task, but this little page boy managed to do just that as he assisted Meghan Markle. While holding her train as she walked down the aisle, one of the page boys (who were twins - Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney) couldn't hold in his excitement. Sweetly grinning from ear to ear, the boy certainly caught the world's attention and embodied all of our joy.
When Harry saw Meghan!
The prince of the hour broke out a big grin the second he laid eyes on his stunning royal bride waltzing down the aisle, making the world swoon.
Royal Whisperers
That moment when Duchess Kate had to tell her Prince something.
Princess Beatrice also couldn't resist chatting in church, leaning over to talk with her cousin during the sermon.
© Getty Images
The Emotional Groom
The 33-year-old groom later got emotional, tearing up as the emotional service began.
The Kiss
In what will most likely become the image splashed across the world, the royal wedding kiss never fails to be a talked-about moment.
© Getty Images
The Cutest Little Bridesmaid
Bye for now! A dolled up Princess Charlotte and her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, waved goodbye to the crowds of royal fans.
© Getty Images