1 / 10

Diana, her legacy of love

When Hollywood and Royalty collided: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding guests

Back home

Amal Clooney, George Clooney
READ MORE +

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day had a star-studded turn out. From Hollywood's elite to the royal family, here is a look at the guests at the royal wedding.

 

Amal and George Clooney

 

© Getty Images
share
Oprah Winfrey
READ MORE +

Oprah Winfrey

 

© Getty Images
share
Charles Spencer, Karen Spencer
READ MORE +

Charles and Karen Spencer

 

© Getty Images
share
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
READ MORE +

David and Victoria Beckham

 

© Getty Images
share
James Blunt
READ MORE +

British singer James Blunt and and Sofia Wellesley

 

© Getty Images
share
Joss Stone
READ MORE +

Joss Stone

 

© Getty Images
share
Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton
READ MORE +

Carole and Michael Middleton

 

© Getty Images
share
Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall
READ MORE +

Mike and Zara Tindall

 

© Getty Images
share
Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras
READ MORE +

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras

 

© Getty Images
share

READ MORE

More about