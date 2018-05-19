READ MORE +
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day had a star-studded turn out. From Hollywood's elite to the royal family, here is a look at the guests at the royal wedding.
Amal and George Clooney
Oprah Winfrey
Charles and Karen Spencer
David and Victoria Beckham
British singer James Blunt and and Sofia Wellesley
Joss Stone
Carole and Michael Middleton
Mike and Zara Tindall
Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras
