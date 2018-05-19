READ MORE +

Husband and wife! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied the knot. After their whirlwind romance, the pair said “I do” in front of their closest family and friends and millions of royal watchers around the world. From Meghan’s first sighting in her wedding dress, to the couple’s first kiss here are all of the best moments from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The husband and wife duo took in the crowds and the sunshine as they left Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage.

