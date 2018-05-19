Husband and wife! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied the knot. After their whirlwind romance, the pair said “I do” in front of their closest family and friends and millions of royal watchers around the world. From Meghan’s first sighting in her wedding dress, to the couple’s first kiss here are all of the best moments from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding day.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The husband and wife duo took in the crowds and the sunshine as they left Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage.
Following the ceremony, the proud parents, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, along with Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge gathered on the steps of St. George's Chapel to see the newlyweds off on their carriage ride.
Scene-stealing Princess Charlotte, who looked adorable in her flower crown, held on to mom Kate's hand after the wedding ceremony.
Two future Kings! A shy Prince George walked beside his father Prince William as they departed the Chapel.
Prince Harry stole a kiss from his new wife during their carriage ride through Windsor.
Prince Charles proudly escorted Meghan's mother Doria and his wife Camilla out of the chapel, following the one-hour ceremony.
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a quiet moment with her daughter Charlotte after the royal wedding. The little Princess sweetly waved to well-wishers.
It was the moment that world was waiting for! Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle took the stairs of St. George's Chapel and shared their first public kiss as man and wife.
Upon his first glance at his bride, Harry smiled as the paid Meghan a host of compliments. The Prince (now the Duke of Sussex) looked the former actress in the eyes and told her "you look amazing."
After exchanging their vows, Harry and Meghan exchange their gold wedding bands.
Prince George looked sharp in his miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat, which both uncle Harry and dad Prince William wore for the wedding day. Their uniforms were made by the tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.
Prince George gave the camera a glance as he made his way up the stairs for his uncle's special day.
The bride's veil was held in place by Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau Tiara, lent to Meghan by Her Majesty. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893.
Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney took the hand of two of the page girls as they made their way inside St. George's Chapel.
Princess Charlotte caught a glance of the crowds before stepping out of the car to being her duties as one of Meghan's bridesmaids.
Meghan beamed as she rode past the crowds in a classic Rolls-Royce with her mother Doria Ragland.
Harry's former longtime girlfriend Chelsy Davy appeared to be in high spirits as she arrived to Windsor Castle with friends for the ceremony.
After weeks of dealing with health issues, Prince Philip was in good spirits as he made his arrival with the Queen.
Amal Clooney looked sunny in a bespoke honey yellow midi dress by Stella McCartney that featured a side drape detail in silk cady worn with a head dress by Stephen Jones. The attorney was accompanied by her husband George Clooney.
Harry had his brother (and best man) Prince William by his side as they made their way past crowds of well-wishers and into St. George's Chapel.
Tennis star Serena Williams waved to fans as she entered St. George's Chapel with husband Alexis Ohanian.
The floral arrangements inside and out of St. George's Chapel were a representation of the couple's big day. When guest entered the west door of the chapel, they were greeted by an arch of white flowers, a nod to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
Rachel Meghan Markle was a vision in a Givenchy. The bride-to-be took the stairs in a design by the fashion houses' artistic director Clare Waight Keller.
The dress featured an extended train and long sleeves. A statement released by Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan chose to work with the British designer for her "timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanor."
