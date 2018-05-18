READ MORE +

Meghan Markle may be marrying into the royal family, but she hasn't forgotten her Suits family. Here is a look at Meghan's former co-stars who will attend her big day.

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick played Mike Ross, a lawyer and Meghan's character's boyfriend-turned-husband. Patrick and Meghan both said goodbye to the series earlier this year. In an interview with HOLA!'s sister site HELLO! in 2017, the Canadian actor opened up about his friend's new relationship. "Meghan has been killing it this season. She has lots of great work to do. She comes to work, she is super excited to be at work."

He continued: "It’s been a really great season, and it feels very normal. I’m sure that’s a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure everything is taken care of but we’ve had a totally functional and normal season on Suits."

