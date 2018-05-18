Meghan Markle may be marrying into the royal family, but she hasn't forgotten her Suits family. Here is a look at Meghan's former co-stars who will attend her big day.
Patrick J. Adams
Patrick played Mike Ross, a lawyer and Meghan's character's boyfriend-turned-husband. Patrick and Meghan both said goodbye to the series earlier this year. In an interview with HOLA!'s sister site HELLO! in 2017, the Canadian actor opened up about his friend's new relationship. "Meghan has been killing it this season. She has lots of great work to do. She comes to work, she is super excited to be at work."
He continued: "It’s been a really great season, and it feels very normal. I’m sure that’s a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure everything is taken care of but we’ve had a totally functional and normal season on Suits."
Sarah Rafferty
Sarah, who plays Donna Paulsen doesn't just play Meghan's best friend on TV, their bond is just as tight in real life. Before the wedding, the actress opened up about her and Meghan's off-screen relationship. "We all see ourselves as sister wives. We worked together for so many years on a show," she told NBC's Today. "It’s such an amazing experience. We were with each other longer than we went to college or high school with our friends and we became family in a way. We are still family. This is a wonderful family affair."
Rick Hoffman
Rick plays Louis Litt, one of the partners at Pearson Specter Litt. While Rick's character didn't always get along with Meghan onscreen, offscreen, Rick was one of the first people to find out about Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry. "I got news quite early. And I was like 'You’ve got to be kidding me," he told the Today. 'It was both of us in the trailer. I was like, 'Well, take it slow, be careful, don’t let him hurt you.'"
Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett
Gabriel plays the show's lead and strong-minded lawyer Harvey Specter. Offscreen, Gabriel isn't that tough when it comes to Meghan. When news of her engagement broke, the actor sent sweet well-wishes her way via Twitter. "Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry. Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love."
Gabriel's wife played Jacinda also had a recurring role on the show as well.
Gina Torres
She may be the boss on the show, but Gina let Meghan call the shots when it came to her relationship with Prince Harry. The actress, who plays lawyer Jessica Pearson on the series, recently opened up about keeping the future royal's relationship a secret. "We knew she was excited," she told the Today. "And there was reason to keep it close to the vest."
Anton Cropper
Anton (above in the blue shirt) is a director of the series and worked with Meghan for seven seasons. He has joined Patrick, Gabriel and the other Suits actors in Windsor for the royal wedding.
