Meghan Markle is going from Ms. to Mrs. on May 19 – bringing a host of big changes to her life. Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, the 36-year-old has made major shifts in her her career (saying goodbye to the world of acting) and citizenship. Here is a look at the other ways the royal-to-be’s life will change after she says “I do” to Prince Harry.
Fewer red carpets
As an actress, Meghan found herself attending red carpet events, awards shows and traveling around the world on international press tours. Even before her breakout role in Suits, the California beauty had deep roots in Hollywood.
Her father, Thomas Markle, was an award-winning lighting director on the hit television series Married with Children and often brought his daughter to work with him. Giving up her L.A. lifestyle shouldn't be a problem for the brunette beauty given that its biggest perk, a platform for Meghan to advocate for causes close to her heart, is also an important part of royal life.
"With fame comes opportunity," Meghan has said. "But it also includes responsibility - to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I'm lucky enough, to inspire."
© Getty Images
Lavish jewels
Meghan's simplistic approach to style extends to her jewelry box, which until now has been filled with dainty stackable rings, delicate bracelets and a selection of Maison Birks diamond earrings. But as a member of the royal family, she will have access to some of the world's most exquisite jewelry.
The Queen has loaned Kate a variety of bespoke pieces and will likely extend the courtesy to Meghan — who will surely also be invited to pull pieces from Princess Diana's impressive collection. Princes William and Harry inherited their mother's jewelry and have already passed on some precious pieces to their spouses.
© Getty Images
Signature style
Long before meeting her Prince Charming, Meghan became famous for her self-described "relaxed, California-girl style." After stepping out for the first time on Prince Harry's arm at the Invictus Games in Toronto wearing a loose-fitting white blouse and ripped skinny jeans, it appeared she didn't feel pressured to change her signature look.
Numerous appearances and an engagement announcement later, Meghan is staying true to her fashion rules while making royally chic upgrades. Tailored trousers have replaced leather leggings; glittery frocks have evolved into solid-hued dresses. And Meghan has embraced the royals' love of hats.
The former actress, who has lived in Toronto for Suits, has flown the flag for Canadian design talent but will likely branch out to showcase more British designers and pay homage to host countries while on royal tours. Will she learn to love nude tights? That remains to be seen.
© Getty Images
Royal protection
Early in her courtship with Prince Harry, Meghan was spotted running a common errand close to Kensington Palace — shopping for groceries. And while the fiercely independent woman will likely follow in the Duchess of Cambridge's shoes and continue to peruse the produce aisles, she won't be able to do so alone.
Regardless of the situation, whether it's a trip to the hair salon or a night out at a restaurant, senior members of the royal family are always under the watchful eye of a protection officer. Meghan's safety is Harry's primary concern — so much so, he broke royal precedent by issuing a powerful letter pleading for her privacy.
"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," read the statement he released when he confirmed their relationship.
© Getty Images
Tradition
The British monarchy is steeped in tradition. With few "optional" days in the court circular, Meghan will be expected to attend a host of royal occasions, including Trooping the Colour, which falls just three weeks after her wedding.
In celebration of the Queen's birthday, guards and military bands march along the mall outside Buckingham Palace before the family gathers on the palace balcony to watch a crowd-pleasing fly past. The event kicks off a busy summer of engagements including Royal Ascot in mid-June and Her Majesty's annual garden party season.
Other royal family gatherings fall on holidays like Easter and Christmas. Meghan has already experienced the latter and made history in the process as the first royal fiancée to observe the holiday with the Queen at her Sandringham estate. While attendance is seemingly mandatory, exceptions have been made. Prince William and Kate have spent two Christmases with the Middleton family since tying the knot in 2011.
© Getty Images
Homes
While the London pad Meghan shares with Prince Harry is similar in size to the two-story house she rented in Toronto, she didn't live in a royal palace! Following their wedding, the newlyweds will continue to live in Nottingham Cottage, a quaint two-bedroom home located on the grounds of Kensington Palace (pictured).
While it's a perfect starter home for the couple and Meghan's rescue dog Guy, they will likely move to a bigger home once they start a family. Prince Harry reportedly has his eye on the estate's Apartment 1. The 21-room property is located in the palace and is right next door to Apartment 1A, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live with their three children.
And then there's the country retreat. It is believed that the Queen will give the newlyweds one of the properties located on her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The monarch bestowed Anmer Hall to Prince William and Kate following their 2011 nuptials and has reportedly earmarked York Cottage for Harry and his bride, who will become a duchess once Harry is made a duke.
© Getty Images
A scheduled day
As a senior member of the royal family, Meghan will never have to worry about managing her busy schedule. A team at Kensington Palace will organize her daily activities from charitable engagements to galas to official tours around the world.
Since her debut as Prince Harry's fiancée last fall, Meghan has had a crash course in how royal operations work and subsequently settled in with ease, much to the credit of her future husband's private secretary, Ed Lane Fox.
The former military captain has worked alongside the royal for five years and is said to have played a pivotal role in helping Meghan prepare for her new life. He recently resigned, but Harry's assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill has been working closely with the bride-to-be and is tapped to take over Meghan's affairs following the wedding.
© Getty Images
Travel
From lounging poolside in Los Angeles to Instagram-worthy foodie adventures in Europe with her best girlfriends, Meghan has always made the most of her downtime. And while her vacations will still be just as glamorous and luxurious, the destinations will be far more discreet.
Privacy is paramount for any regal getaway, which is why members of the royal family seek out safe and secluded locations, like treetop lodges in Africa or exclusive villas on the royal and celebrity-approved Caribbean island of Mustique.
Meghan can also look forward to ski trips in the Swiss Alps, summer escapes to the Queen's Balmoral Estate in Scotland and surprise romantic adventures, like the trip Prince Harry whisked her away on to see the Northern Lights in 2016.
Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
Walkabouts
After hanging up her acting hat, the 36-year-old hit the ground running as a royal-in-waiting. Just days after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, she traveled to Nottingham to help her royal love mark World Aids Day.
Since then, Meghan's day-to-day has been a whirlwind of walkabouts, panel discussions and remembrance services, and her schedule will ramp up. Royal life is more than just tiaras and palaces - in fact, the Queen and her family work tirelessly to bring awareness to important causes.
Meghan has already joined Harry in his pledge to concentrate on youth initiatives throughout the Commonwealth, and upon their marriage, her name will officially be added to the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Over time, Meghan will be appointed patron of various charities and carve out her own niche, just as Kate has done with causes such as mental health.
© Getty Images
Family
Marrying into the royal family has its fair share of perks, but none are as cute as the nephews and niece Meghan will inherit as Prince Harry's wife. Prince William and Kate's children, Prince George, four, Princess Charlotte, three, and three-week-old Prince Louis will soon have another aunt fawning over them, the first on their father's side.
Aunt Meghan will share the title with Kate's younger sister, Pippa, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews. She will also gain six cousins. Large family gatherings are sure to be exciting for the soon-to-be-royal. In their first official interview as a couple, Prince Harry described his massive, close-knit brood as the "family Meghan never had."
© Getty Images