Meghan Markle is going from Ms. to Mrs. on May 19 – bringing a host of big changes to her life. Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, the 36-year-old has made major shifts in her her career (saying goodbye to the world of acting) and citizenship. Here is a look at the other ways the royal-to-be’s life will change after she says “I do” to Prince Harry.

Fewer red carpets

As an actress, Meghan found herself attending red carpet events, awards shows and traveling around the world on international press tours. Even before her breakout role in Suits, the California beauty had deep roots in Hollywood.

Her father, Thomas Markle, was an award-winning lighting director on the hit television series Married with Children and often brought his daughter to work with him. Giving up her L.A. lifestyle shouldn't be a problem for the brunette beauty given that its biggest perk, a platform for Meghan to advocate for causes close to her heart, is also an important part of royal life.

"With fame comes opportunity," Meghan has said. "But it also includes responsibility - to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I'm lucky enough, to inspire."

