READ MORE +

Miguel Perez, Hair Stylist

Meghan will be taking pointers from Amal Clooney’s beauty handbook on her big day, namely her hairstylist, Miguel Perez, of Salon Sloane. And practice makes perfect! Leading up to the wedding, the stylist confirmed to The Mail that he has already been styling the soon-to-be royal’s lovely locks. “Yes, I do Meghan’s hair. I do Amal’s, and Meghan is friends with her. I also do George [Clooney]’s, I do the whole family.” The 36-year-old was first introduced to the celebrity stylist when she moved to London, by none other than Amal. “[She] put Meghan and me together when she moved here. I do her color, her cut and her styling."

Photo: Instagram/miguelmartinperezldn