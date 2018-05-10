Here comes the bride! With days until her royal wedding, Meghan Markle is no doubt prepping for what is sure to be the biggest day of her life. From her hair and nails to her brows, the royal bride-to-be has a team behind her helping her get ready so she looks like the picture perfect Princess for when she and Prince Harry say “I do.” Click through to meet the former actress’ bridal dream team ahead of the May 19 nuptials.
© Getty Images
Amy Pickerill, Assistant Private Secretary
Amy is Meghan's right-hand woman, helping her carry gifts given to her during royal walkabouts, planning and organizing her days and briefing her on events, according to the Daily Mail. The 34-year-old, who studied history at Nottingham University, first joined the British royals' press team to assist in promoting Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William. Now, she's at Meghan's beck and call, helping her ease into her newfound role.
© Getty Images
Jessica Mulroney, Best Friend and Stylist
While Meghan has chosen to forego having bridesmaids, her best friend from Toronto, Jessica Mulroney, has already played a role in her nuptials. In fact, Jessica has been helping to cultivate Meghan's style for years. The two have shared Italian vacations, yoga classes, celebrated each others' successes and royal author Katie Nicholl even wrote that Harry and Meghan hid out at the Mulroneys' home to evade paparazzi. Jessica also specializes in weddings and bridal gowns in her position at Kleinfeld Canada and is said to have played a role in helping Meghan say yes to a dress.
© WireImage
Miguel Perez, Hair Stylist
Meghan will be taking pointers from Amal Clooney’s beauty handbook on her big day, namely her hairstylist, Miguel Perez, of Salon Sloane. And practice makes perfect! Leading up to the wedding, the stylist confirmed to The Mail that he has already been styling the soon-to-be royal’s lovely locks. “Yes, I do Meghan’s hair. I do Amal’s, and Meghan is friends with her. I also do George [Clooney]’s, I do the whole family.” The 36-year-old was first introduced to the celebrity stylist when she moved to London, by none other than Amal. “[She] put Meghan and me together when she moved here. I do her color, her cut and her styling."
Photo: Instagram/miguelmartinperezldn
Nichola Joss, Celebrity Facialist
The royal-to-be has been seeing Nichola Joss for five years now, often opting for her "inner facial," a procedure that Nichola told People magazine "helps to release stress and tension from the face, which can build up due to wedding organization stress." The celebrity beauty guru also counts Kate Moss and Gisele Bundchen among her clients and is renowned for her non-surgical anti-ageing work, using products and massage to sculpt the skin.
Photo: Instagram/nicholajoss
Sherrille Riley, Brow and Nail Artist
Sherrille is responsible for the bride-to-be's flawless brows that are sure to be perfectly primped on her wedding day. "They must be on point to balance the features and frame the face on the big day," Sherrille Riley previously told People magazine. Since 2016, Meghan has been seeing Sherrille at her luxury Mayfair salon Nails & Brows and usually, she gets a procedure called "The Audrey Brow," which involves tweezing, threading, tinting and a brown pencil. As for nails? We're willing to bet she'll keep it simple with a pretty, pale pink by her favourite natural polish brand, Kure Bazaar.
Photo: Instagram/beautyeditmayfair