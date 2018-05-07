Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are playing by their own rules when it comes to their May 19th royal wedding. The American actress and her Prince have stated that their “personalities” will be reflected during their big day – and some of their choices have made that obvious. Royal historian Carolyn Harris shared all the ways the couple are breaking from royal tradition. Click ahead to read more.
The Cake
Harry and Meghan are going against the norm by not serving the traditional fruitcake. Instead, the couple have chosen a lemon and elderflower cake created by pastry chef Claire Ptak of London’s Violet Bakery. While the tradition of serving fruitcake, which has been followed by everyone from Queen Victoria to Prince William and Kate Middleton, doesn’t sound great, it looks fabulous. “Perhaps it wasn’t the tastiest thing, but it had a certain practical appeal,” said Carolyn.
Slices were sent to guests who weren’t able to attend the wedding, served at the first child’s christening and even auctioned off. But for Harry and Meghan, personal taste trumps practicality. “Clearly they’re going for what’s going to be appealing in the context of the wedding rather than thinking of sending slices to absent guests.”
The speech
Prince Harry’s American bride is said to be bringing this wedding tradition across the pond. It has been speculated that Meghan will deliver a speech during her big day, a move typically reserved for the best man—who in this case would be Prince William – and the father-of-the-bride during British ceremonies.
“So this may not just be Meghan’s personality, but also the influence of her American background and her confidence in the public eye,” Carolyn noted. “She’s somebody who would feel confident giving a speech, whereas Diana, at the time of her engagement, was nicknamed ‘Shy Di.’ And it was a while before we heard Kate speaking in public.”
The guest list
The couple have decided to opt out of the tradition of including political guests. “They’re keeping it more of a personal occasion rather than a political occasion,” Carolyn said. “For Charles and Diana, a large number of political figures were invited. For William and Kate, that was still a significant part of the proceedings. Harry and Meghan are following the footsteps of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys Jones in 1999 by having a smaller wedding without political figures present.”
That means royal watchers won’t see the British Prime Minister and Harry’s good friends the Obamas. “It’s being very much kept to friends, family and charitable connections.”
The relatives
In addition to the “invited guests” list – the people who won’t be in attendance has been a hot topic of conversation. The absence of strained family members from Meghan’s side isn’t exactly new, and there isn’t a rule that says all family has to be invited.
“If we look back at the history of royal weddings, there have been many cases of awkward relatives being excluded,” said Carolyn. Case in point: Uncle Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson were absent from Queen Elizabeth’s guest list.
The venue
Meghan and her royal husband-to-be have picked a more intimate venue for their wedding day. Harry and Meghan are set to marry at St. George’s Chaple in Windsor Castle, instead of Westminster Abbey. The pair will also open up the grounds to over 2,000 members of the general public and are making sure they are involved as much as possible.
“Given that the wedding is also taking place on a weekend (royal weddings usually take place on a weekday), the public will have a chance to share in the occasion.” said Carolyn.
