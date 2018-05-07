READ MORE +

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are playing by their own rules when it comes to their May 19th royal wedding. The American actress and her Prince have stated that their “personalities” will be reflected during their big day – and some of their choices have made that obvious. Royal historian Carolyn Harris shared all the ways the couple are breaking from royal tradition. Click ahead to read more.

The Cake

Harry and Meghan are going against the norm by not serving the traditional fruitcake. Instead, the couple have chosen a lemon and elderflower cake created by pastry chef Claire Ptak of London’s Violet Bakery. While the tradition of serving fruitcake, which has been followed by everyone from Queen Victoria to Prince William and Kate Middleton, doesn’t sound great, it looks fabulous. “Perhaps it wasn’t the tastiest thing, but it had a certain practical appeal,” said Carolyn.

Slices were sent to guests who weren’t able to attend the wedding, served at the first child’s christening and even auctioned off. But for Harry and Meghan, personal taste trumps practicality. “Clearly they’re going for what’s going to be appealing in the context of the wedding rather than thinking of sending slices to absent guests.”