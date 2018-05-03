Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Everything we know

Prince Harry and his love Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in a royal wedding on May, 19 2018. Since the announcement of their engagement on November 27, 2017, details surrounding the former actress and Prince’s fairy tale day have been revealed. From the venue, date and A-list guest list, here is everything we know about the couple’s big day so far...
Transportation
Following their wedding ceremony, the couple will participate in a carriage procession from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town. The newlyweds have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession. The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews and was previously used by Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as coronations, royal weddings and state visits.
Speaking about why Prince Harry is already well acquainted with the Ascot Landau, the read of the royal mews, Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne, said: "He was best man at his brother's wedding so he rode in one of these with the bridesmaids and pages as part of the procession following the wedding. But he's also been in the Queen's procession at the royal meeting at Ascot, so he's ridden in these quite regularly." He added: "It was selected because it's a wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage. Very easy for people to see, the passengers can sit up quite high – so there's lots of visibility for everybody."
The “Best Man”
Despite earlier reports, Prince William will in fact be by his brother’s side during his May nuptials. Kensington Palace released the news just a few weeks ahead of the big event. The happy news was announced on Twitter on Thursday in a statement which read: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th."
During a joint engagement to the Greenhouse Center charity on April 26, Prince Harry was asked by reporters how he asked his brother to take on the special role. The witty royal replied, “How did I ask? Got down on one knee. He’s known for months.”
William also showed off his sense of humor when discussing being the best man. "Revenge is sweet," he said in regard to the wedding toast. Jokes aside, the new dad-of-three added that he is "thrilled and delighted, obviously."
The brother's close bond is no surprise. Previously speaking about their close relationship following the death of their mother, Princess Diana, William said: "Our relationship is closer than it's been because of the situation we've been through. Losing our mother at a young age it's helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it."
The Music
No wedding is complete without tunes. The couple’s music will be under the direction of James Vivian, the director of music at St. George’s Chapel. A selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians will perform at the wedding service including the Choir of St. George’s Chapel, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia, as well as Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, trumpeter David Blackadder, organ player Luke Bond and State Trumpeters. Kensington Palace stated, “Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their Service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works.”
In a statement released by the palace, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason said: “I’m so excited and honored to perform at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding. I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes! What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!”
Photo: DAVID PARKER/AFP/Getty Images
Wedding gifts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going down the philanthropic route and have asked wedding guests to make donations to seven charities, instead of giving gifts. Kensington Palace made the announcement, saying that the couple are "incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown" to them and want "as many people as possible to benefit from this generosity of spirit.” The statement read: "The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have personally selected seven organisations they would like to support, reflecting their shared values."
The palace stated that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, do not have formal relationships with their chosen charities. They wanted a range of issues they are passionate about to be represented, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. The statement ended: "Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work."
The seven charities are: CHIVA (Children's HIV Association), homelessness charity Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation which aims to empower women in Mumbai's urban slums, Scotty's Little Soldiers which helps bereaved Armed Forces children, StreetGames which uses sport to change lives, conservation charity Surfers against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.
The flowers
Prince Harry and Meghan have enlisted London-based florist, Philippa Craddock for their big day. Kensington Royal announced that Philippa will “create the church flowers for the wedding.”
“The floral displays in St. George’s Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and @WindsorGtPark,” the palace statement read. “Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.”
Philippa, who has been dubbed by The London Times as the “Queen of London florists,” has a clientele which consists of Selfridges, Lancôme, Fortnum & Mason, and Alexander McQueen.
The military will play a big role
Harry and Meghan’s wedding day will include ceremonial support from the Armed Forces. The news was confirmed by Kensington Palace in a statement that read: “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their wedding. The military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support.” Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle as part of the wedding. Meanwhile the State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry will also provide support at the May 19 nuptials. The Armed Forces units has a special connection to Prince Harry, who joined the Blues and Royals in April 2006 and served with the Household Cavalry Regiment. Prince William's brother undertook two tours of Afghanistan and rose to the rank of Captain.
Wedding invitations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent out their wedding invitations, Kensington Palace revealed on March 22. A photo was released on their Twitter page, showing the elegant invites that have been made by Barnard and Westwood. In addition to the photo, the palace tweeted: "Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude."
A video of Lottie at work was also posted, with the caption: "Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge." Barnard and Westwood, who hold royal warrants to the Queen and Prince Charles, have been making royal invitations since 1985. Managing Director Austen Kopley said he was thrilled and honored to be making them. The invites that were issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.
Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Reception venue
The couple will celebrate their nuptials with a private wedding reception held at Frogmore House, which will be hosted by Prince Charles. "Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen," Kensington Palace tweeted on March 22. "Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales."
The 17th-century English country house, just half a mile south of Windsor Castle, holds sentimental value to Harry and Meghan as it was the place they also picked to take their official engagement photographs. Built in the 1680s, the stunning white house is currently uninhabited, but is often used by the royal family for private and official events. Frogmore House, which is only open to the public three days of the year, was originally purchased by George III for his wife Queen Charlotte. It is also the burial place of Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert. This isn't the first time a member of the royal family has chosen the residence as a wedding venue; Peter and Autumn Phillips used Frogmore House for their reception venue in 2008.
The cake
Prince Harry and his American bride-to-be Meghan Markle have turned to a California-raised baker for their wedding day. Kensington Palace announced that Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery Violet Bakery Cafe, will make their wedding cake. The palace stated: “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th.”
The bakery also shared the news on social media with a post that read: “Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. @kensingtonroyal They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!”
According to the website, the Dalston-based bakery makes "American style" cakes, and speaking about being chosen for the royal wedding, Claire said: "I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake. Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of."
Prior to shutting down her lifestyle blog, Meghan praised the bakery writing, “[Claire] has hit the nail on the head with her London bakery serving up delightful treats that have garnered a cult following (in that ever so civilized British way) in the UK and beyond."
Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Her Majesty's approval
Queen Elizabeth II has formally given her consent for her grandson Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle. In a letter dated on March 14 to the Privy Council, the monarch penned, “My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”
According to the Royal Marriages Act 1772, all descendants of King George II must ask for the monarch’s permission to wed. Queen Elizabeth gave her consent to Prince William before he married Kate Middleton in 2011.
Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
The special guests
The Prince and Meghan have invited 2,640 members of the public to be a part of their special day. A statement released by Kensington Palace read: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."
The pair have requested the attendance of 1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom — young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities a range of backgrounds and ages. In addition to 200 people from various charities and organizations close to the pair, as well as 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 members of the royal households and crown estates.
A Spice Girls reunion
The Spice Girls are set to reunite at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Scary Spice aka Melanie Brown made the bombshell revelation on February 27, during an appearance on The Real. The 42-year-old singer revealed that all five members of the ‘90s girl group — Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell — will attend and perform at the May 19 nuptials.
When asked by host Loni Love if the group will be performing at the reception, Mel threw her cards up in the air and sighed, "I swear," as Loni, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon excitedly reacted. She jokingly added, "I'm going to be fired." Earlier in the show, Melanie confessed that "all five Spice Girls" received invitations to the forthcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle. Discussing Harry and Meghan's royal wedding invite, the singer shared, "It was proper, yes."
The time
Set your DVRs! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will take place at 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET) on May 19, 2018. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple exchange vows at St, George's Chapel. At 1 p.m. the couple will undertake a carriage procession from the royal chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. Kensington Palace stated, “They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”
Reception
Following their wedding service, there will be a reception at St. George's Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation. Later in the day, Prince Charles will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.
Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
What's on their wedding registry...
Harry and Meghan are making their wedding day about others. The Prince and the former actress are reportedly setting up a wedding fund, instead of requesting expensive wedding gifts. According to Mail Online, a source said that the 33-year-old royal “doesn’t want guests spending lots of time buying him extravagant presents, but he does want them to support his charity work.”
Harry is likely to follow in his brother's footsteps; Prince William and his then-fiancée Kate Middleton set up a “Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund" for their wedding in 2011, which raised over $1 million for 26 charities.
Harry and Meghan will undoubtedly do the same, choosing a number of great causes close to their hearts. The foundation carries out extensive work with other organizations, campaigning for mental health awareness and wildlife protection amongst other causes. Meghan will join the foundation as its fourth patron when she officially becomes a member of the royal family in May, and will likely choose her own causes to champion.
An unexpected speech
Meghan Markle is expected to break from royal tradition at her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, by giving a speech at their reception. The Sunday Times reports that the former actress will deliver an "affectionate" toast to thank her new husband, the Queen and her friends and family. Meghan may even dare to make a couple of jokes, the report adds.
The American actress has never shied away from using her voice in public. Meghan starred in the legal drama Suits for seven seasons and has experience in giving speeches to large groups of people. In 2015, she gave a speech at the U.N. Women's conference in her role as an advocate for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.
Caterers
It is thought that the loved-up couple have decided to employ the popular company Table Talk to cater their wedding reception. Although Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the news, the catering firm is a royal favorite and was previously used by Prince William and Kate Middleton for their wedding in 2011, and by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton in May 2017.
The date
The Prince and American actress will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Kensington Palace announced the news with a statement that read: "His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."
A year after celebrating Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' stunning wedding on May 20, 2017, the pair are set to celebrate their big day on the same weekend as Kate's younger sister, the weekend before the Spring Bank Holiday.
The flowers
One small detail about Meghan and Harry’s wedding décor has been released. In keeping up with tradition, Meghan’s bridal bouquet will contain at least one sprig of myrtle — a tradition that dates back to 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert
Myrtle, the emblem of matrimony, symbolizes love and hope and has been used in royal brides' bouquets since the 19th century; the Duchess of Cambridge carried a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet when she married Prince William in 2011.
It's almost certain that Meghan, 36, will honor the royal tradition when she says "I do" to Harry in May at St. George's Chapel, Windsor. While Meghan will be mindful of the royal family's traditions, she may also want to include some of her own favourite flowers in the bouquet. Meghan is a big fan of peonies, which will be in season in May, just in time for her wedding.
The venue
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at a special venue. The newly engaged pair are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Windsor was noted as a “very special place” for the British Prince and is a place that the newly engaged couple has spent time together during their romance.
“They are grateful to The Queen for granting them permission for the use of the Chapel.” The statement continued: “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple.”
St. George’s has been a historical landmark for royal weddings and events. In 2005, Harry’s father married his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and in 2008, the Prince’s cousin Peter Phillips and wife Autumn said “I do” there. The Prince, who announced his engagement on November 27, was baptized at the venue in 1984.
Who is paying?
It was confirmed that the royal family will pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding. The royals will be footing the bill for the church service, the music, the flowers, decorations and the reception following the ceremony.
The wedding will be televised
Just like past royal weddings, Harry and Meghan’s big day will be shared with the fans. During an official statement from Kensington Palace, it was revealed that the pair are working to make sure all feel a part of their special day.
“The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family," the statement read. "They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”
A-list guest list
Although only the Queen has so far been the only confirmed guest, we can assume that all other senior members of the royal family will be invited, including Harry's brother the Duke of Cambridge, his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Prince Charlotte, along with the couple's new baby, who is due in April. It is also expected that Meghan's friends, including Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney will attend — possibly even as bridesmaids.
Meghan’s changes
The Suits alum is Protestant like her mother, despite having attended a Catholic high school in the United States. Ahead of her royal wedding, Meghan will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England. Queen Elizabeth is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
The baptism and confirmation are not unusual steps for royal brides-to-be. Kate Middleton was also confirmed before saying “I do” to Prince William in April 2011.
Aside from changing her religion, Meghan also intends to become a UK citizen after she marries Queen Elizabeth's grandson. Prince Harry's communication's secretary, Jason Knauf, said the American would be "compliant with immigration requirements at all times."
The woman who made Harry and Meghan’s wedding possible
Fans can thank Harry and Meghan’s mutual friend, Misha Nonoo for their fairy tale. A source confirmed to HOLA!'s sister publication HELLO! magazine that the fashion designer, who recently separated from William and Harry’s friend Alexander Gilkes, is their secret matchmaker.
During their first joint-interview, the engaged pair kept their friend’s identity mum, after revealing that they were set up on a blind date. Speaking about their first introduction, Meghan admitted she "didn't know much" about the Prince before meeting him.
"The only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up, was 'Well is he nice' If he wasn't kind, it didn't seem like it would make sense," she shared. Harry, meanwhile, said he had not been aware of Meghan before their first meeting in London as he had never watched her TV show, but said they fell in love "so incredibly quickly" after that first meeting and it seemed proof that the "stars were aligned."