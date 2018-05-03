Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Everything we know

READ MORE +

Prince Harry and his love Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in a royal wedding on May, 19 2018. Since the announcement of their engagement on November 27, 2017, details surrounding the former actress and Prince’s fairy tale day have been revealed. From the venue, date and A-list guest list, here is everything we know about the couple’s big day so far...

Transportation

Following their wedding ceremony, the couple will participate in a carriage procession from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town. The newlyweds have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession. The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews and was previously used by Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as coronations, royal weddings and state visits.

Speaking about why Prince Harry is already well acquainted with the Ascot Landau, the read of the royal mews, Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne, said: "He was best man at his brother's wedding so he rode in one of these with the bridesmaids and pages as part of the procession following the wedding. But he's also been in the Queen's procession at the royal meeting at Ascot, so he's ridden in these quite regularly." He added: "It was selected because it's a wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage. Very easy for people to see, the passengers can sit up quite high – so there's lots of visibility for everybody."