In the absence of Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to honor her legacy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex picked some of the People’s Princess’ favorite things to make her a part of their special day. In their official wedding portraits, a piece of Diana's furniture from Harry's first milestone was used. It’s no surprise that the newlyweds shared their day with Diana. In their engagement interview, Harry, who incorporated his mother’s jewelry into Meghan’s ring, mentioned the importance of remembering her in his latest milestone. “It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news,” the 33-year-old said. “I’m sure she’s with us, yeah, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else.” Watch to see how Diana was honored on their big day.