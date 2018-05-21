Meghan Markle entered the royal family on Saturday, May 19, with a special gift for her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Prince Harry’s wife reportedly gave the Duchess of a Cambridge a gold bracelet by California-based brand Zofia Day, which, aptly is named the Kensington Bracelet. The piece, whose design was approved by the former American actress, was made specifically for the royal wedding.

Meghan gave bracelets to Kate and six of her close friends Photo: JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion,” Lisette Polny, the founder of Zofia Day, told People magazine. “It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style.”

The former actress gave the Duchess of Cambridge this Kensington Bracelet

The bespoke design features a gold disc and fine chain. In addition to Kate, Meghan also gifted the bracelet to six of her best friends, including Benita Litt and Jessica Mulroney. The special piece is now available for purchase on the designer's website for $450. Californian-born Meghan has previously worn Zofia Day for her own official appearances, choosing to wear a triangular stud earring from the brand for an engagement in Cardiff earlier this year.

Harry's wife had two special necklaces made for the daughters of her friend Benita Litt

Also created for the royal wedding, were two bespoke Zofia Day necklaces given to Benita Litt's two daughters — Rylan and Remi — who were bridesmaids for Meghan. Again, the pieces were perfectly named — one being the Windsor Heart Pendant Necklace, and the other the Charlotte Bow Necklace. Perhaps Princess Charlotte bagged one of those, too!