Oprah Winfrey almost had a major wedding guest fashion faux pas at the royal wedding. While the 64-year-old icon was seen waltzing into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lavish ceremony in a pale pink Stella McCartney dress, the truth is that was not the outfit she was set to wear. The talk show host revealed that she actually had to change her ensemble last minute because she felt her original dress was “too white,” which would have been disrespectful to the bride. Oprah, who is known for keeping things real with fans, posted a lighthearted video to Instagram to share the almost royal screw-up.

Oprah Winfrey donned a sweet Stella McCartney number for the royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

“I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had dressgate,” Oprah says in the clip, “Wrong color. Now we got the right color! I think we’re going to do alright…” She then expresses her gratitude for the designer further, saying: “To the whole Stella McCartney team, amen, amen, amen." The media mogul even broke out into a little “thank you” song.

In the caption, Oprah elaborated on her style dilemma. "Thank you @stellamccartney! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too 'white' for a wedding. Her team did this overnite. Hat is vintage @philiptracy been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day!" She followed up with the hashtags: "#Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding #LovedEveryMinute."

Oprah ended up looking gorgeous in her blush-colored ensemble, which featured lovely lace detailing and a fitted waist. She was not the only star to make a fashionable appearance at the wedding of the year. From Victoria Beckham in her own creations to Amal Clooney in a canary yellow dress, every attendee made a sartorial effort for the royal celebration.