Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enlisted an all-star wedding singer for their dreamy day: Sir Elton John! Kensington Palace first confirmed the buzzed-about news, stating that the award-winning entertainer lent his talents to the newlywed’s Lunchtime Reception, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth. “Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle,” the statement read.

“Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.” According to reports, the Rocket Man singer went on to perform at the couple's evening party!

Elton John at the royal wedding with James Blunt Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Following the singer's lunchtime performance, the Daily Mail reported that "a grinning Harry" turned to his guests and cheekly asked: "Can anyone play the piano?" To this, Elton got up and put on a moving mashup of his four hits— Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Circle Of Life, and I'm Still Standing. He had taken to Twitter to express his happiness for the pair. Along with a gorgeous wedding photo of the lovebirds, he included a quote from Maya Angelou: “Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope.”

Princess Diana and Elton John were good friends Photo: GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

The “close connection" between Elton and the royals, that Kensington referred to, was that he was good friends with Harry and William’s late mom Princess Diana. In fact, Elton famously sang Candle in the Wind at her funeral in 1997. The singer, who has remained friendly with the royal family, spoke earlier this year about the moment he knew Harry was happy and in love with Meghan. "Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love,” the crooner said during an interview on the U.K. ITV show Lorraine back in January. “He didn’t really discuss much personally," he added, "but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”