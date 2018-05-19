Continuing their wedding celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their Windsor Castle Lunchtime Reception, for another soirée at Frogmore House. As Harry and Meghan made their glamorous exit, Meghan debuted her second look: a custom silk lily white Stella McCartney dress, which featured a high halter neck and open back. However, it was her accessory that truly stole the show. She paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a stunning emerald cut aquamarine ring that once belonged to her, likely a gift from Harry. The gorgeous newlyweds made a swift departure, flaunting their giddy smiles and sleek ride. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding".