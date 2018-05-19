Something tells us Jennifer Lopez might have amor, amor, amor for Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. For her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex donned a design by British designer Clare Waight Keller. The 36-year-old bride’s gown featured an open bateau neckline and slim three-quarter sleeves. Royal wedding watchers were quick to point out the similarities between Meghan’s dress and the one worn by Jennifer Lopez in the 2001 rom-com film, The Wedding Planner.

Meghan married Harry in a boat neck gown on May 19 Photo: Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Like Prince Harry’s wife’s simple design, Jennifer also wore a boat neck dress in the movie. One Twitter user wrote, “Anyone else get JLO in the Wedding Planner vibes from Meghan Markle’s dress? 🤔 #whoworeitbetter #royalwedding @JLo #meghanmarkle #theweddingplanner.”

GALLERY: HARRY AND MEGHAN'S PHOTO ALBUM

Meghan met her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, who is the first female Artistic Director of Givenchy, in early 2018. In a statement, Kensington Palace said: “Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour. Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses – Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy.” The pair worked closely together on the design that was seen around the world as Meghan walked down the aisle of St. George's Chapel at her fairy-tale wedding..