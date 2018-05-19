After formally becoming Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle got another official royal honor on Saturday, May 19. The 36-year-old former actress was given her own page on the official website of the royal family! Filed under her new Duchess of Sussex title, Meghan’s page holds a mini biography and boasts several of her impressive achievements. “The Duchess of Sussex, born Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018,” the site first writes. “The couple's official residence is Kensington Palace. As well as undertaking royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas, The Duchess devotes her time to supporting a number of charities and organizations.”

Meghan Markle got her official spot in the digital royal family Photo: royal.uk

“From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22.”

The site adds: “These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment.” It also elaborated on how she maintained her good doing while filming Suits in Toronto: “The Duchess actively volunteered at a Canadian soup kitchen from 2011-2013. She also established the program at her place of work to ensure that leftover meals from the set were donated to local homeless shelters.”

The new page showcases Meghan's philantrophic efforts Photo: royal.uk

Meghan’s roles with UN Women and One Young World are also touted on the royal site, as well as the fact that her highness is a Global Ambassador for World Vision. As part of her work with the charity The Duchess visited Rwanda on a clean water campaign that would work to allow young children to continue their education.

Kensington Palace has been making various changes to include their latest royal family member in their digital footprint. They changed their social media profile photos to include Meghan, alongside Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, making it clear that they will be posting news about the American beauty going forward. Click here to see Meghan’s official webpage.