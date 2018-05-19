Saturday, May 19, 2018, will forever be known as the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in their very own royal wedding. The California native also officially joined the long line of British royalty. As millions of people watched from all over the world, there was not a moment to be missed. Luckily we compiled the must-see highlights from their hour-long ceremony that took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. From the bride's entrance in Givency to Prince Harry's tears and the sermon by American bishop Michael Curry, watch the video above.