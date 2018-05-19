Thomas Markle proudly watched his daughter Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry like the majority of the world: on television. Following their gorgeous royal wedding, the lighting designer wished the newlyweds well with a sweet statement. Although he couldn't physically be there, due to health issues, Thomas told TMZ that he thought his little girl looked "beautiful”. He said: "My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness." He added that watching the ceremony was "emotional and joyful". Thomas is currently recovering from heart surgery in California, where he had three stents fitted.

Kiss the bride! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

In Thomas' place, Meghan asked her now father-in-law, Prince Charles, to accompany her down the aisle. In a statement, she wrote: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday." Thomas said he was "honored and grateful" to the future King of England for filling his shoes.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in magical wedding

Thomas Markle and his baby girl Meghan Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Prince Harry and Meghan's beautiful ceremony took place on Saturday, May 19. Fortunately, Meghan’s mom Doria was able to be there. Along with the royal family, star attendees included: Amal and George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah and Serena Williams. After Harry thanked his father for accompanying Meghan to the alter, he told her she looked "amazing". The new Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning Givenchy couture gown with the Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara, which was loaned to her by the Queen. The pair waved to the crowds in Windsor in an open-top carriage following the ceremony, where thousands of people had gathered to wish the couple well.