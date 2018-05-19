Royal Wedding Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

Not in Windsor, no problem! The best reactions to Harry and Meghan's big day

The world's most eligible bachelor is now a marred man and millions tuned in to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, including Hollywood's biggest stars. The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex's special day kicked off around 10 a.m. local time in Windsor which meant drastic time differences were involved if you were nowhere nearby, but that didn't stop royal fans from getting in on the action. 

One of Meghan's closest friends chimed in and showed off her glam ahead of stepping into St. George's Chapel. Lily Aldridge and Shanina Shaik kept their own fans updated with live commentary on their Instagram Story and Elle MacPherson couldn't resist sharing her own thoughts on the newlyweds' 'modern love'. 

Scroll below to see all the reactions from across the globe.

Khloe Kardashian
khloe-kardashian-first-kiss

Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik

 

Kim Kardashian

 

Moving ..modern .. 💓 love.

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on

 

Lily Aldridge

 

What a Gorgeous Wedding!!! Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

 

Patrick J. Adams

 

Shiri Appleby

 

Josh Gad

 

Serena Williams

 

La La Anthony

 

Ryan Seacrest

 

 

More about

Log in to comment
Read more
volver a

Royalty