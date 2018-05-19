The world's most eligible bachelor is now a marred man and millions tuned in to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, including Hollywood's biggest stars. The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex's special day kicked off around 10 a.m. local time in Windsor which meant drastic time differences were involved if you were nowhere nearby, but that didn't stop royal fans from getting in on the action.

One of Meghan's closest friends chimed in and showed off her glam ahead of stepping into St. George's Chapel. Lily Aldridge and Shanina Shaik kept their own fans updated with live commentary on their Instagram Story and Elle MacPherson couldn't resist sharing her own thoughts on the newlyweds' 'modern love'.

Scroll below to see all the reactions from across the globe.

Khloe Kardashian



Shanina Shaik



Kim Kardashian

Lily Aldridge

What a Gorgeous Wedding!!! Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on May 19, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

Patrick J. Adams

70 years ago my grandparents, Patricia and Cedric Marsh were married in a small service in Windsor, England. Just found that out. Already getting misty... #royalwedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 19, 2018

Shiri Appleby

Who’s watching?? I’ve been parked on my couch since 3am. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/p8U2wMacp4 — Shiri Appleby (@ShiriAppleby) May 19, 2018

Josh Gad

Watching the Brits watch an American Preacher do his thing in Windsor is giving me life right now. It’s like watching Metallica do a concert in the Old Globe. #RoyalWedding — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 19, 2018

Serena Williams

Check out my IG stories today. I’m getting ready for my friends wedding pic.twitter.com/Y3Xy1JdhM6 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 19, 2018

La La Anthony

Ryan Seacrest