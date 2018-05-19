The world's most eligible bachelor is now a marred man and millions tuned in to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, including Hollywood's biggest stars. The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex's special day kicked off around 10 a.m. local time in Windsor which meant drastic time differences were involved if you were nowhere nearby, but that didn't stop royal fans from getting in on the action.
One of Meghan's closest friends chimed in and showed off her glam ahead of stepping into St. George's Chapel. Lily Aldridge and Shanina Shaik kept their own fans updated with live commentary on their Instagram Story and Elle MacPherson couldn't resist sharing her own thoughts on the newlyweds' 'modern love'.
Scroll below to see all the reactions from across the globe.
Kim Kardashian
May 19, 2018
Lily Aldridge
Patrick J. Adams
70 years ago my grandparents, Patricia and Cedric Marsh were married in a small service in Windsor, England. Just found that out. Already getting misty... #royalwedding— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 19, 2018
Shiri Appleby
Who’s watching?? I’ve been parked on my couch since 3am. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/p8U2wMacp4— Shiri Appleby (@ShiriAppleby) May 19, 2018
Josh Gad
Watching the Brits watch an American Preacher do his thing in Windsor is giving me life right now. It’s like watching Metallica do a concert in the Old Globe. #RoyalWedding— Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 19, 2018
Serena Williams
Check out my IG stories today. I’m getting ready for my friends wedding pic.twitter.com/Y3Xy1JdhM6— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 19, 2018
La La Anthony
Magical 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/NQyqBhBcgi— LA LA (@lala) May 19, 2018
Ryan Seacrest
Watching the performance of “Stand by Me” by the Kingdom Choir cued the irrigation system in my eyes. Beautiful rendition #royalwedding— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 19, 2018