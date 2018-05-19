The Duchess of Cambridge took a walk down memory lane for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials, wearing an ensemble by her own royal wedding designer, Alexander McQueen. Kate Middleton, 36, stunned at the ceremony held at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19, wearing a coatdress by the British fashion house. The piece appears to be identical if not recycled from two previous occasions including Princess Charlotte’s christening and the 2016 Trooping the Colour. If it was indeed recycled, the decision was a kind gesture to her new sister-in-law so as not to usurp the spotlight from the bride. The mom-of-three completed her look with a fascinator by Philip Treacy and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant for Harry and Meghan's nuptials on May 19 Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan’s ceremony no doubt brought back fond memories from Kate’s royal wedding to Prince William back in 2011. Sarah Burton designed the Duchess’ timeless gown for what was dubbed at the time “the wedding of the century.” Kate’s regal ivory dress featured a lace appliquéd bodice and skirt, in addition to long lace sleeves and a high lace collar.

Kate wore Alexander McQueen for her roal wedding Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess’ outing on Saturday marked her first official public appearance since she welcomed her third child Prince Louis less than one month ago. Royal fans got a glimpse of the 36-year-old on Thursday as she made her way to Windsor Castle for wedding rehearsals. Kate arrived to Saturday’s ceremony with her scene-stealing children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.