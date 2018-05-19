Say hola to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife. The British royal, 33, and former American actress, 36, said “I do” on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel. After an eventful week that saw drama in the Markle family overseas, the Suits alum happily wed her Prince at Windsor Castle in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Kensington Palace previously noted that Windsor is a “very special place” for Princess Diana's youngest son and that he and Meghan spent time together there during their courtship.

The blushing bride wore a gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy for the occasion . The gown featured a sweeping train and long sleeves. Meghan completed her bridal look wearing the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara. Meanwhile Harry looked dapper in his frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals. The Prince did not shave for the occasion. Instead, he kept his beard trimmed, polished and close to his face.

The couple said "I do" on May 19 Photo:Getty Images

After arriving to the Chapel via a Rolls Royce with her mother Doria Ragland, Meghan was walked down the aisle party way by her father-in-law Prince Charles. The bride confirmed on Thursday, May 17, that her own father Thomas Markle would not attend the nuptials after undergoing heart surgery. Thomas approved of his daughter's decision telling TMZ that he was “honored and grateful” that the future King would take over the task.

Harry and his wife exchanged vows in front of 600 guests, including Hollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney and Meghan’s former Suits cast. Members of the British royal family were out in full force for the ceremony. Harry had the support of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, grandfather Prince Philip — who appeared to be in great spirits, six weeks after his hip replacement surgery — stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and many more.

Meghan and Harry smiled as they walked past their closest family and friends Photo: Getty Images

Prince William served as his younger brother's best man, while the groom's proud sister-in-law Kate Middleton proudly watched and helped wrangle the pageboys and bridesmaids inside. The Duchess of Cambridge made her official post-baby return at the wedding less than one month after welcoming newborn son Prince Louis. William and Kate’s oldest children Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, adorably stole the show as they reprised their roles of page boy and bridesmaid at their uncle’s wedding.

The bridal party also included Harry’s goddaughter Florence van Cutsem, three, Remi Litt, who is Meghan’s six-year-old goddaughter as well as Rylan Litt, the bride’s other goddaughter, seven, Harry’s six-year-old godson Jasper Dyer, in addition to Ivy Mulroney, four, and seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney.

Music in the ceremony, which was under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music, St George’s Chapel, was performed by the Choir of St. George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians. Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir sung Stand by Me, while Etta James’ This Little Light of Mine was played during the procession.

Meghan wore a tiara on loan from Queen Elizabeth Photo: Getty Images

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds rode in the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town. The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews and was previously used by Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as coronations, royal weddings and state visits.

Her Majesty will host a lunchtime reception for her grandson and his new wife at St. George's Hall. Later in the evening, around 200 guests will be treated to a private reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House. The 17th-century English country house holds sentimental value to Harry and Meghan as it is the place they also picked to take their official engagement photographs.