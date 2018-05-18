The British royal family will officially grow by one new member on May 19. Since it was revealed that Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry in 2016 – more and more eyes have been on her. The world has been curious to find out more about the 36-year-old former actress. The California girl’s hidden talents include Calligraphy – she goes by her middle name, and she was inspired by a famous talk show host to adopt one of her dogs. Before she says “I do” to Prince Harry, find out more about the Suits star.