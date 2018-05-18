Not a royal seal, but a seal of approval nonetheless! Prince Charles has Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle's blessing to walk his daughter down the aisle. The father of the bride told TMZ on Friday, May 18, that he is “honored and grateful” that the future King will sub in for him at the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19. The former lightning director also revealed that he spoke to Meghan on the phone and that she told him she loves him and that she is concerned about his health. Thomas noted that his daughter and Prince Harry said they have no plans of visiting him, but hope he hopes to travel to the UK “sometime in the near future.”

Meghan's father gave Prince Charles his blessing to walk Meghan down the aisle Photo: Instagram/meghanmarkle

Kensington Palace announced on the eve of the royal wedding that the Prince of Wales, 69, will walk his future daughter-in-law down the aisle of St. George's Chapel. The palace statement read: “Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

Prince Charles will step into Meghan's father's shoes on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

After an eventful week surrounding her family, Meghan confirmed on Thursday, May 17, that her father will not be at her wedding. “Sadly, my father will not be attending the wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.” The news came after Thomas, 73, wrestled with his decision to attend the ceremony after his heart surgery and concerns with the paparazzi.