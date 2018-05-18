Less than 24-hours before saying “I do,” Prince Harry surprised royal fans who gathered to camp out for the wedding. Meghan Markle’s fiancé and his older brother Prince William greeted well-wishers during an impromptu walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon. The brothers were all smiles as they met with fans. Prince Harry appeared at ease, hiding any pre-wedding jitters, as he shook hands with well-wishers. The 33-year-old looked sharp sporting a grey blazer, crisp white shirt and navy trousers. When asked how he was feeling, the groom replied, “Great.” Harry was gifted an adorable teddy bear dressed in a red jumper during the walkabout. Prince William, who is Harry’s best man, said that he was going to make his younger brother behaves.

Harry and William greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle Photo: Getty Images

Princess Diana's sons will spend the evening together at Coworth Park in Ascot. The luxurious hotel is located in the countryside, just over seven miles away from St. George's Chapel, where Harry and Meghan's wedding ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 19. The hotel will offer Harry peace and relaxation as he prepares for his big day.

Meghan and her mother Doria arrived to Cliveden House Hotel on the eve of the royal wedding Photo: STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

In keeping with tradition, Meghan will not join her husband-to-be in the same hotel on the eve of their wedding. Instead, the future royal, 36, will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel. The former actress will be joined by her mother at the five-star hotel. The mother-daughter duo were pictured in the backseat of a Range Rover driving off together after enjoying tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. Upon her arrival to the hotel, Meghan was asked by The Times journalist Valentine Low how she was feeling, to which she replied, "Wonderful, thank you."