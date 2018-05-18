Meghan Markle’s two worlds will collide! A source tells HOLA! USA that the Suits cast are staying in the same hotel as Prince Harry and Prince William ahead of Saturday’s wedding. Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Garbriel Macht and producer Anton Cropper have all checked into Coworth Park. The luxury hotel, which is within 240 acres of parkland, is home to the Guards Polo Academy and has a spa located on the premise. The five-star hotel also gives guests the opportunity to dine in the Michelin starred dining room.

The Suits cast will join Prince Harry and Prince William at the Coworth Park Hotel

In keeping with tradition, Meghan will not join her husband-to-be in the same hotel before the wedding. Instead, the future royal will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel, located 30 minutes away from Harry's hotel. While the cast is ecstatic to be in town for their good friend's special say, a source also shareds that they will be in attendance at the St. George's Chapel and the luncheon following, but not the night reception. "The cast is fine and understands," the source tells HOLA! USA. "Everyone's brought their kids. It's a family reunion for them too. Gina is there, Patrick is there. I'm sure they'll be happy to spend time with each other."

On the eve of the much-talked about royal wedding, the actress’ friends and Suits stars Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres opened up about the early stages of the actress and the Prince’s relationship. “I got news quite early and I was like you’ve got to be kidding me,” Rick said during the group’s appearance on NBC's Today. “It was both of us in the trailer. I was like ‘well, take it slow, be careful, don’t let him hurt you.’”

Sarah, Gina and Rick shared their joy for their co-star Photo: NBC

The group, who worked with Meghan from the first season of the show, until her last days on set at the end of 2017, all knew “very little” about the 36-year-old’s relationship with the Prince – but kept whatever intel they had amongst themselves. ”We knew she was excited and there was reason to keep it close to the vest,” Gina shared. Sarah, who is one of Meghan’s offscreen BFFs opened up about their relationship and attending the wedding saying: “We all see ourselves as sister wives. We worked together for so many years on a show. It’s such an amazing experience. We were with each other longer than we went to college or high school with our friends and we became family in a way. We are still family. This is a wonderful family affair.”

When asked what people would be surprised to know about the bride-to-be, Rick was happy to share a special memory. "I’ll give you an idea," he told the hosts of the morning show. "I was in a relationship that didn’t work out, in Paris five years ago to this weekend. I was dateless. Meghan was like 'do you want me to go with you?' I was like 'yea that’d be awesome," he shared. "We had the Producer schedule our schedules off. I didn’t know about the 18 or 17 arrondissements and she was like we are going to all today!"