Last but certainly not least! Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has met the final member of her future in-laws on Friday, May 18 — Queen Elizabeth. The yoga instructor arrived to Windsor to meet Her Majesty for tea one day before her daughter says “I do” with Prince Harry. Doria was joined by Meghan and her royal fiancé, 33, for the private meeting at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan were photographed arriving to Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen and the former actress' mother Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The mother of the bride has already met other members of the British royal family. Meghan’s mom, who arrived to the UK on Wednesday, enjoyed afternoon tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at their London home, Clarence House on May 16. The California-based social worker also met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in addition to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Thursday, May 17, during wedding rehearsals in Windsor.

GALLERY: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ROYAL WEDDING

Doria will spend Friday evening with her 36-year-old daughter at Cliveden House Hotel. The pair will travel together via car on Saturday to St. George’s Chapel. It’s been widely speculated that Doria will wear Burberry for the royal affair. She was spotted with the designer's garment bag while traveling to the UK.

Doria met Her Majesty on the eve of the royal wedding Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan has previously spoken about her mother meeting Prince Harry in the couple's engagement interview, saying: "I'm sure the onset, both my parents and my close friends were concerned, because we got very quickly swept up in a media storm that, as I shared, was not part of my life before that. But they also had never seen me so happy. And I think also once my friends — excuse me, were able to, to really meet Harry, and my mom, who we've spent a lot of time with, who is so much fun." Harry added: "Her mom's amazing."