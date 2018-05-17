Meghan Markle’s wedding gown is one of the best kept secrets of the upcoming royal wedding. While royal watchers and editors around the world have been speculating who might be behind the bride’s gown, one designer’s recent sighting at Windsor Castle has us wondering if Prince Harry’s fiancée plans on honoring her mother-in-law Princess Diana on her big day. According to Harper's Bazaar, David Emanuel, who was the co-designer of the Princess of Wales’ iconic Elizabeth Emanuel wedding gown, was spotted at Windsor Castle on Thursday, May 17, “looking happy as ever.”

Princess Diana wore an Elizabeth Emanuel gown for her 1981 nuptials Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Erdem, Roland Mouret, Ralph and Russo, Burberry and Alexander McQueen — which Kate Middleton wore for her royal wedding — have all been rumored to be designing the Suits alum’s dress. While we will ultimately have to wait until Saturday, May 19, to see which designer Meghan entrusted with the task of designing her gown, it would be the ultimate tribute if the former actress selected her late mother-in-law’s designer.

David, who co-designed Diana's wedding gown, was reportedly spotted at Windsor Castle on May 17 Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

David and his ex-wife Elizabeth Emanuel designed the British royal’s 1981 dress for her and Prince Charles' lavish royal wedding. The show-stopping ivory silk taffeta gown featured puffed shoulders and a billowing skirt over a crinoline petticoat, using fabric produced by tens of thousands of silkworms in Dorset. The dress was embellished with 10,000 pearls, sequins and antique lace and featured a 25-foot train — the longest in royal history!