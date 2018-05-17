No hard feelings! While President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump won’t be attending Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle’s nuptials on Saturday, May 19, the pair is giving the royal couple a wedding gift. White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters confirmed to the Daily Mail that Barron Trump’s parents will make a charitable donation to one of the seven organizations that the British Prince, 33, and former actress, 36, selected in lieu of gifts. “President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the 7 charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts," the White House said in a statement.

Kensington Palace announced in April that the couple personally chose seven charities that “represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces" as an alternative to sending gifts. The organizations include CHIVA (Children's HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty's Little Soldiers, StreetGames; Surfers Against Sewage and the Wilderness Foundation UK.

Though the president and first lady were not invited to the royal wedding, first daughter Ivanka Trump has previously expressed her joy over Meghan and Harry’s engagement. “Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together,” she tweeted last year. “I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!”

Meghan has previously sung the first daughter’s praises and even interviewed the mom-of-three for her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, calling Ivanka “so incredibly savvy and intelligent.” The royal bride-to-be also noted, “[Ivanka] seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat.”