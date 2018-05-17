When it comes to being a royal family member, there are certain expectations that one must adhere to, including a polished image. Since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017, Meghan Markle has swapped her Hollywood red carpet style for more demure and sophisticated looks. However the Suits alum isn’t the first woman to leave her wardrobe behind for life in the palace. Meghan's mother-in-law Princess Diana, along with Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, Beatrice Borromeo, Princess Charlene and more have all undergone royal transformations à la Mia Thermopolis. Press play above to see how these royals’ styles have changed.