Prince Harry has had a lifelong connection to the town of Windsor, where he is set to marry his fiancée Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19. The 33-year-old royal's wedding at St. George’s Chapel will be an additional milestone to add to his list of memories with the historic Thameside town. The British Prince and the former American actress, 36, will take a carriage ride through some of Windsor’s most-historic locations after their ceremony – giving well-wishers a first look at them as man and wife. Windsor is home to Harry’s childhood school, one of the locations for his military training and the site where he enjoyed a sweet picnic with his bride-to-be. Press play above for a look at the Prince’s special connection to Windsor.